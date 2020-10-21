Letters for October 21

The issues Janet is standing behind are for all the people of Texas, not just a few. A living wage is more important today than ever before. Climate science, health care and education are only a few of the issues Janet feels strongly to protect for our children and their children. We need Janet in Austin to keep our government accountable. That's what years of experience as a governmental CPA will do for our future.

She helped her home community at the time, Waveland, Mississippi, to survive and thrive after devastation from Hurricane Katrina. Within two years, she helped earn a clean audit opinion, build cash reserves and re-hire its workforce. She wants to do the same for people of Texas as we try to survive and thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Janet has shown over and over again how she follows through on what she says she will do. Literally, she will go the extra mile, and did exactly this in the fall of 2012. She drove all night from out of state to be here in College Station the next morning for a trip to the Menil Collection and Rothko Chapel in Houston. Janet helped with our carpool to drive a group of mostly senior women from the Texas A&M Women's Club.

Please vote for Janet Dudding for Texas House of Representatives, District 14.

TERRI POURAHMADI