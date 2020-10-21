Letters for October 21

All election letters must reach The Eagle by 5 p.m. today
All letters concerning the Nov. 3 general election must reach The Eagle no later than 5 p.m. on October 21. All election letters will run by October 28.
Should there not be space for all election letters, they will be printed in proportion to the number of letters received for each candidate or issue.
Please send the letter via email if possible, as a part of the body of the email or as a Word attachment.
• No more than one letter per writer will be printed each 30 days.
• Letters should be no more than 300 words and are subject to editing for length, clarity, libel and good taste. Publication is discretionary.
• All letters must contain the writer's name, city of residence and a daytime phone number for verification.
• Form letters and letters associated with organized efforts involving candidates or causes will not be published.
• Email to letters@theeagle.com or mail to The Eagle, P.O. Box 3000, Bryan, TX 77805-3000.
Experience and the ability to bring people together
John Raney and I first met in 1960 at the National Boy Scout Jamboree in Colorado Springs. From there we shared high school, Texas A&M University and National Guard Service. Over those 60 years, John always has conducted himself in such a way as to bring credit to his family, his friends, his state and his country.
This community is blessed to have John as a neighbor, friend and state representative in Austin. Raney has the experience and a unique ability to bring people together for the betterment of Bryan-College Station and our state.
I have and will continue to encourage everyone to vote and to cast your ballot for John Raney for District 14, Texas House of Representatives.
MICHAEL M. BEAL
Bryan
Optimism and ideas for a better future for Texas
I have had the pleasure of knowing John Raney for a decade. He always has been accessible, willing to listen, thoughtful when he disagrees and a friend of Texas A&M. John has served the district ably this past decade.
The new decade, however, promises to be far more challenging and demands a more active and skeptical Legislature in Austin. Most obviously, the continuing pandemic, already responsible for killing 18,000 Texans, has revealed the seriously weak state of public health in Texas. The failure of the Texas House, including Raney, to pass Sen. Charles Schwertner's epidemic preparation bill in 2015 meant when COVID-19 struck this year, our state was woefully unready.
Regardless of what you think the cause is, Texas, like the rest of the world, is experiencing more severe and destructive weather. Instead of proactively taking steps to mitigate the impact of a changing climate and ever-more severe storms, the Legislature essentially has buried its head in the sand.
Other challenges need to be faced -- not avoided -- in Austin. A partial list includes dealing with the more than 5 million uninsured Texans, ensuring the next generation receives an education that is equitable and high quality, and developing mental health programs so the Harris County Jail is no longer the largest mental health facility in Texas.
Certified public accountants are often considered bland and boring. Janet Dudding blows that stereotype out of the water. With her years of experience as a government auditor, she would prove a good guardian of the public purse. With her optimism and ideas for a better future for every Texan, her deep local knowledge, and a willingness to work, she would be an outstanding representative of and advocate for Bryan-College Station.
Janet Dudding is worthy of your vote and would do all of us proud.
JONATHAN COOPERSMITH
College Station
Against those who would change who we are
Rep. John Raney is seeking re-election to the Texas House of Representatives from District 14. I have known and admired John Raney since he moved to Bryan in 1960. My support for him remains steadfast.
He is a strong advocate for us on the issues that matter: education, taxes, government spending, the Second Amendment, right to life, border security and the integrity of elections. John Raney's positions on the issues help ensure the future of our democracy.
Texans are proud of our history. It is embedded in our DNA. Yet, there are those who seek to rewrite history. John Raney stands between us and those seeking to redefine who we are. He is a true statesman, with integrity and loyalty to those he represents.
Please join me in my support for John Raney.
DONALD R. HOUSE Sr.
College Station
Backs issues important to all, not just a few
I support Janet Dudding for Texas House of Representatives, District 14. Janet Dudding would bring accountability to our government through her years of experience as a governmental CPA. Janet's Texas roots run deep through her maternal grandmother, a first-generation Texan born in El Campo more than 125 years ago, and her paternal great-grandmother, who was born in Texas more than 170 years ago.
The issues Janet is standing behind are for all the people of Texas, not just a few. A living wage is more important today than ever before. Climate science, health care and education are only a few of the issues Janet feels strongly to protect for our children and their children. We need Janet in Austin to keep our government accountable. That's what years of experience as a governmental CPA will do for our future.
She helped her home community at the time, Waveland, Mississippi, to survive and thrive after devastation from Hurricane Katrina. Within two years, she helped earn a clean audit opinion, build cash reserves and re-hire its workforce. She wants to do the same for people of Texas as we try to survive and thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Janet has shown over and over again how she follows through on what she says she will do. Literally, she will go the extra mile, and did exactly this in the fall of 2012. She drove all night from out of state to be here in College Station the next morning for a trip to the Menil Collection and Rothko Chapel in Houston. Janet helped with our carpool to drive a group of mostly senior women from the Texas A&M Women's Club.
Please vote for Janet Dudding for Texas House of Representatives, District 14.
TERRI POURAHMADI
College Station
Better prepared to face extreme challenges
Local elections for city council have changed drastically as the community has grown. When I first served in the late 1970s, the town was small and we campaigned door-to-door. We received free publicity from the media and were usually acquainted with our neighbors and the issues important to our community. As the year 2000 rolled around, campaigns cost money for signs, newspaper ads, web sites and push cards or mailers.
Rarely does a candidate have $10,000 of his own money to spend, and so seeks donations from friends and supporters that come with no strings attached. Bob Brick is one such candidate. He has been endorsed by the Committee of Former Mayors of College Station, formed in 2017 by five former mayors concerned with the direction the city was taking and councils that were not responsive to needs of residents. Brick has been endorsed by the College Station Association of Neighborhoods, which also formed in 2017 to address issues about quality of life affecting neighborhoods from the city's rapid growth.
Bob has been on the council for three years and is able to go to work immediately. His opponent has not served on any city committee and in a two-year term would require at least a year to understand the workings of city government -- planning, zoning, budgeting, public safety, the UDO, etc.
While anyone wanting to serve the city government in any position should be commended, we need someone familiar with the council-manager form of city government. Bob Brick is better prepared to meet the economic and other extreme challenges the city faces brought about by the coronaviruspandemic.
For a term that is only two years, please vote for Bob Brick, Place 1.
ANNE HAZEN
Bryan
Worked hard to protect neighborhoods, budget
I would like to offer my deepest appreciation to the three incumbents running for reelection to the College Station City Council; John Nichols, Bob Brick and Linda Harvell.
The year 2020 has been a difficult year for all with COVID-19 issues and the devastation it has had on the economy. And prior to that, our communities were wrestling with issues of how to preserve and protect our valued neighborhoods. Many of us have observed, with some concern, the past explosion and overdevelopment of certain sectors of the community, potentially jeopardizing a strong economy as well as quality of life for us all.
I believe these three council members, along with their fellow members, have worked diligently with city staff to find ways to reduce the city budget, protect the neighborhoods from certain incompatible commercial businesses, support the hospitality industry and otherwise serve the broadest sector of College Station residents.
Council members have to make decisions where they are being torn by competing values of constituents who voice their needs and desires. This is no small task as you often leave someone unhappy.
I feel that these three always have been fair to all parties, honest in their decisions, always available to discuss issues and are able to make decisions that they feel would provide a healthy and vibrant community for living, working and playing. Unless you have walked in their shoes and wrestled with hard competing decisions, you cannot know the difficulty for honest leaders.
It is easy to be a "Monday morning quarterback" when you do not always have all of the information needed to make decisions.
So I thank these three incumbent candidates and their fellow council members for their continued and dedicated service and best wishes for reelection to the College Station City Council.
PEGGY CALLIHAM
College Station
Candidate has day-to-day, in-the-trenches abilities
For 13 years, Doris Machinski was a social worker with Child Protective Services; I was privileged to work with her through Scotty's House Child Advocacy and through the court system.
It was Doris' mission to reunite neglected and abused children with their families or to find safe permanent homes for those who could not be reunited. In her job, Doris worked with law enforcement, substance abuse centers, therapists, foster home agencies, homeless shelters, schools and courts. Doris' strength was and is that she is solution-oriented. She listens, asks questions, doesn't judge, and cares about reaching resolutions that work for all. Child abuse and neglect is tough stuff, it takes a special kind of life experience to function in that world on a daily basis.
Doris is intimately familiar with the difficulties families often face: poverty, addiction, illness. She has dealt with state and federal regulations which sometimes frustrate solving problems, and knows how to work effectively within a bureaucracy to reach goals. Doris knows how government works on the ground.
Doris is also familiar with the issues involved in co-owning and running a restaurant and developing a 501(c)3 resource center for children and adults with special needs: making payroll, managing employees, and staying on top of applicable regulations, including business taxes and building codes. This kind of day-to-day, in-the-trenches experience is directly applicable to the work of the Bryan City Council.
Bryan residents would be well-served by electing Doris Machinski to Place 4 on the Bryan City Council.
MARGARET LALK
Austin
Intellect and willingness to do the hard work
Fellow residents of Single Member District 4 in Bryan, please take a moment to review my letter of support of Flynn Adcock in the contested race for Bryan City Council.
I have known Flynn for almost 30 years. His daughters were educated in our public schools in Bryan. He has worked to improve the quality of life for Bryan residents by serving on the Bryan Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, and he currently serves as the chair of our BTU board.
Flynn was not born to any great advantage, as his father was a counselor at Galveston's Ball High School. He has had to rely on his intellect and willingness to work hard in order to provide for himself and his family. I can assure residents of SMD 4 that he will use these qualities to serve us.
Flynn has lived in two different neighborhoods within our district and he knows both the needs of our neighborhoods and lack of tolerance for the over-governance of our residents.
I ask you to please cast your vote for sensible government by voting for Flynn Adcock for Bryan City Council, SMD 4.
BOB HOLMES
Bryan
