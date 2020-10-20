Letters for October 20

Our school district already owns several properties in the county, perhaps building schools where we already know the children are located instead of speculating where they might be in the future would be a more efficient way to calculate where to build new schools. For instance, with 75% of Bryan's students coming from low- to moderate-income families and a higher number of those minority and low-income students living on the west and north sides of town, it would be prudent to build new schools in those established neighborhoods, reducing busing costs and traffic congestion from parents having to travel across town to pick up and drop off students at the only two high schools which are located off Earl Rudder Freeway, half a mile from each other or the three out of four middle schools miles from their homes?