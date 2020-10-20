Letters for October 20

All election letters must reach The Eagle by Wednesday, Oct. 21
All letters concerning the Nov. 3 general election must reach The Eagle no later than 5 p.m. on October 21. All election letters will run by October 28.
Should there not be space for all election letters, they will be printed in proportion to the number of letters received for each candidate or issue.
Please send the letter via email if possible, as a part of the body of the email or as a Word attachment.
• No more than one letter per writer will be printed each 30 days.
• Letters should be no more than 300 words and are subject to editing for length, clarity, libel and good taste. Publication is discretionary.
• All letters must contain the writer's name, city of residence and a daytime phone number for verification.
• Form letters and letters associated with organized efforts involving candidates or causes will not be published.
• Email to letters@theeagle.com or mail to The Eagle, P.O. Box 3000, Bryan, TX 77805-3000.
Vote yes on Bryan school bondsfor today, the future
The PTOs of the Bryan school district fully support the 2020 bond proposal. Not only will the 2020 bonds provide improvements to every campus in our district, but these projects can be funded without raising the district's tax rate. That means every Bryan student will be provided with safer campuses, new technology and upgraded facilities for no increase in the tax rate for Bryan school district taxpayers.
The Bryan district is steadily growing, and we must be prepared for the future students who will walk through the halls of our district facilities. By preparing now, we both address current needs and stay ahead of the curve. We enable our school district to offer the learning environments that will set Bryan students, now and in the future, up for success.
Our future is counting on our vote this fall. Early voting runs through Oct. 30, and Election Day is Nov. 3. Vote "for" the Bryan school 2020 bond. Our students, teachers, community and future deserve our support.
NATALIE KIDD, president, Sul Ross Elementary School PTO
BETTY COTTON, treasurer, Stephen F. Austin Middle School PTSO
Mary Branch Elementary School PTO
Bonham Elementary School PTO
Fannin Elementary School PTO
Navarro Elementary School PTO
Rudder High School PTO
Increase in home values will raise Bryan school taxes
Regardless how you look at it, an increase in property evaluations equals a tax increase. For residents in the Bryan school district, that may be on average a 9% increase in taxes historically each year, depending on the value of your home or business. This does not include 2014's $132 million, 2019's $12 million or the upcoming $175 million bond issues.
Our school district already owns several properties in the county, perhaps building schools where we already know the children are located instead of speculating where they might be in the future would be a more efficient way to calculate where to build new schools. For instance, with 75% of Bryan's students coming from low- to moderate-income families and a higher number of those minority and low-income students living on the west and north sides of town, it would be prudent to build new schools in those established neighborhoods, reducing busing costs and traffic congestion from parents having to travel across town to pick up and drop off students at the only two high schools which are located off Earl Rudder Freeway, half a mile from each other or the three out of four middle schools miles from their homes?
Every child should have easy access to a good education. Common sense tells us the old Bonham and Ben Milam elementary school locations are ideal to build or be refurbished into new schools which could save taxpayers millions rather than purchasing land in a new subdivision which may bring in only a handful of new students.
We all get warm fuzzies when school officials say "it's for the children," however which children are they referring to, the ones we have now or the transfer students we may or may not get in the future?
ROY FLORES
Bryan
Leadership toles make candidate qualified
When I think of a leader and someone who loves his community, Jason Cornelius immediately comes to mind. I have known Jason for more than 30 years and in this time I have not only had the privilege of knowing him personally as a friend but also in a professional and community leader capacity as well.
Jason has held leadership roles in his professional career but the leadership role I am most proud of him in has been within the community. With great role models guiding him growing up -- themost impactful was his dad -- Jason learned that giving back to a community that has given so much to him was important. Jason has been active with the Chamber of Commerce for a number of years. Jason also has worked closely with the College Station Police Department -- most recently spearheading a community forum with the department, Bryan Police Department and the Brazos County District Attorney's Office on race relations.
Jason has a passion for making sure the city that he has grown up in remains a place that others continue to come back to. Jason knows that there is no better place to rear a family or start a business than the city of College Station. If proven leadership, commitment to the community, love of family, and a hard worker is what you are looking for in your next city councilman, then look no further than casting your vote for Jason Cornelius for College Station City Council, Place 1.
CHASTIDY LOVE
College Station
Return incumbents to College Station Council
As a longtime resident of Eastgate in College Station, I've been surprised to realize there are people in our community who vandalize or take campaign signs. The extent to which this has been happening in my neighborhood (and others) for the nonpartisan College Station City Council election is unprecedented, and incredibly disappointing. It is reprehensible that in different parts of our city both Bob Brick's and John Nichols's signs were spray painted with offensive words.
Some in our community feel the city council has not been as business oriented as they would like and believe there is too much attention given to concerns of neighborhoods and parks. Others feel that our neighborhoods have been threatened as commercial interests have been allowed to invade areas that were created and zoned for single families. While there are major differences over the direction our city should go in the coming years, we should be able to discuss these differences in a peaceful and respectful manner. That is the College Station that I have always known and the one I believe we should all work to preserve.
Both Bob Brick and John Nichols understand that businesses cannot thrive without a stable community with strong neighborhoods. As councilmen, they have proven records of supporting both business and neighborhood concerns. Given the extraordinary challenges our community faces as a result of the pandemic, we are fortunate to have men with their experience and knowledge run again for College Station City Council.
A vote for both of these candidates is a vote for experienced leadership by men of integrity who are committed to the mission statement of the city of College Station which is "to maintain and enhance the quality of life for our citizens."
NAN CROUSE
College Station
Candidate has served in the CS trenches
Elections for College Station's City Council consistently focus on "neighborhood integrity," but the council is responsible for much more than that. Elizabeth Cunha has earned my vote because she understands the needs of our community and how to meet them.
Do you care about the growth and development of our children? Elizabeth Cunha has a career in education and has long volunteered with youth programs.
Do you care about helping disadvantaged families rise out of poverty? Elizabeth Cunha serves in programs that target low-income families.
Do you care about transportation and traffic? Elizabeth Cunha rides a bike and takes the bus. And, yes, she also drives a car.
Elizabeth Cunha has served in the trenches of our community, giving her an understanding of its evolving needs. She has been the boots on the ground. Her experience and perspective are ideal qualities for our leadership.
BRAD BRIMLEY
College Station
Smart, responsible growth, fiscal integrity
Vote for Joe Guerra for smart responsible growth, neighborhood integrity and fiscal responsibility.
Joe has experience with College Station. In his past employment, he helped develop plans for comprehensive/thoroughfare, bike/pedestrian, Southside, Eastgate, central College Station, South Knoll, Wellborn and medical district. He wants College Station to provide services our residents expect and provide our core needs. The College Station Association of Neighborhoods endorsed Joe.
Any new density or higher intensity of proposed land uses must be analyzed for smart responsible growth and be fiscally responsible, as the city completes the Comprehensive Plan. Joe listens to residents and respects our concerns. When College Station was annexing Wellborn, he listened to our concerns and suggested options for resolution. Joe informs us about College Station changes, whether zoning, plans, ordinances or changes that would affect residents and seeks our input on decisions.
Joe has training and experience as a professional transportation planner and a certified city planner. He is needed to represent the residents as College Station faces the challenges that rapid growth brings. He wants neighborhoods to be safe so that our families can thrive. His opponent says she has been studying the issues for a year. Joe has been involved with College Station for many, many years and received the most votes in the Primary, receiving 49.35% of the 2,308 votes and could have been elected to represent all of the residents in a runoff election on April 18.
Joe shows commitment to College Station with long-standing civic involvement, serving as vice president of a home owners association and president of the Wellborn Lion's Club. He wants to keep the quality of life we currently enjoy and manage our growth. He would communicate, listen to ideas, make decisions and follow through.
JANE and BOB COHEN
Wellborn
Prosecutor and defense attorney experience
The upcoming race for Brazos County attorney is very important. I strongly recommend a vote for Earl Gray.
I have known Earl for 20 years and have worked with him both as a prosecutor and as a defense attorney. To my mind, it is vitally important to have elected prosecutors who have experience on both sides of the criminal defense bar. Earl has been successful as both a prosecutor and a defense attorney and has the right qualifications to be an excellent county attorney.
Earl has vast trial experience in both misdemeanor and felony cases. He has significant management and organizational experience that would be invaluable in helping to resolve the huge backlog of cases in our two misdemeanor courts. He has the right attitude about employing capable assistant prosecutors and giving them the discretion and responsibility to do justice in our misdemeanor courts and move cases.
Especially important to me is that Earl has discussed in his campaign his intention to support a veterans' treatment court in Brazos County (shamefully long overdue) and implement a pre-trial diversion program to hold low-level offenders accountable but allow them to earn a clean record with good behavior.
Ultimately, Earl is a very good attorney, family man and person. I am happy he has stepped up to offer himself for public service as county attorney. I believe that Brazos County would be well-served with Earl Gray as Brazos County attorney.
Again, I strongly encourage a vote for Earl Gray.
SHANE PHELPS
College Station
