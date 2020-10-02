Letters for October 2

Would excel at city planning and neighborhood integrity
Joe Guerra is a council candidate with the skills necessary to help address the challenges continually facing the city of College Station.
Joe has been active in his community for years and he has a history of being involved. Joe's job experience as a transportation planner gives him unique knowledge and experience that is valuable to the College Station City Council.
City planning, neighborhood integrity, budgets and taxes are all areas in which Joe would excel. Joe would work to make College Station better. He is not beholden to any special interests.
A vote for Joe is a vote for all the residents of College Station.
GONZALO SANDOVAL
College Station
A keen sense of what is best for the residents of Precinct 2
My grandparents came to Brazos County in the early 1900s, settling in the northeastern part of what is Precinct 2.
I have known Russ Ford for more than 35 years. Russ' professional life has taken him over the state interacting with both municipal and county governments. He has seen both the good and the bad of local governments.
Russ has a keen sense what is in the best interest of residents of Precinct 2 and the county as a whole. Using his business experience and his life experiences, I believe that Russ Ford is the better candidate to follow Sammy Catalena as Brazos County Commissioner for Precinct 2.
Whether you vote in early voting or on Election Day, I urge you to vote for Russ Ford for commissioner, Precinct 2.
BOBBY LYS
Bryan
Great integrity and passion for our children's future
Bryan has a chance to elect an outstanding candidate to the Bryan school board in November. Deidra Davis is passionate about our children's future and a woman of great integrity.
Hardworking, forward-looking and able to see the big picture of the issues that confront us, she would make an excellent addition to the school board. Vote for Deidra Davis for Bryan school board in November.
CATHIE PAULL
Bryan
