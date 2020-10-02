Letters for October 2

Would excel at city planning and neighborhood integrity

Joe Guerra is a council candidate with the skills necessary to help address the challenges continually facing the city of College Station.

Joe has been active in his community for years and he has a history of being involved. Joe's job experience as a transportation planner gives him unique knowledge and experience that is valuable to the College Station City Council.

City planning, neighborhood integrity, budgets and taxes are all areas in which Joe would excel. Joe would work to make College Station better. He is not beholden to any special interests.

A vote for Joe is a vote for all the residents of College Station.

GONZALO SANDOVAL

College Station

A keen sense of what is best for the residents of Precinct 2

My grandparents came to Brazos County in the early 1900s, settling in the northeastern part of what is Precinct 2.