Letters for October 18

Recently, I was at City Hall to pick up mosquito dunks for standing water near our residence. Despite the signage on the front door, of the five city employees I encountered, none was wearing a face mask. I will give one of them the benefit of the doubt because she was behind a sneeze shield. The only other person I encountered was a resident like myself with a face mask.

It seems somewhat hypocritical of our city leaders such as College Station Mayor Karl Mooney and Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson to impose their will on us citizens yet forego the same requirements at City Hall.

MICHAEL PRINE

College Station

What is going on in president's mind?

Is our president exhibiting a mental health issue? (don't shoot the messenger.) I'm now concerned President Donald Trump does have one. What if everything he says and tweets he believes in his mind? Halting the stimulus talks, while upsetting millions, then reversing himself?

Did he see, in his mind, millions of cheering fans when he did his COVID drive-by?

And did he see, again in his mind, the greatest number of Americans in history at his 2016 inauguration?