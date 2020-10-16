Letters for October 16

The mission of the city and the city council is “to promote and advance the quality of life for the community.” How can any of these actions — including the “quality of life” issues — be viewed as not supporting every group in our community? They can’t.

Facts matter.

Reelect Bob Brick to Place 1 on the College Station City Council.

DON HELLRIEGEL

College Station

Would look at the ins and outs of every vote

I am writing to suggest that you vote for my friend and fellow worker in Christ, Jane Sherman, for Brazos County commissioner.

As Jane and I have worked to serve the community together, I have known her as a compassionate, thoughtful and careful person who strives to listen to and address the concerns of people on different sides of an issue. She’s passionately devoted to making real improvements. With her strong background in mission work, community housing advocacy and business, she brings a much-needed set of priorities and experience to the table.