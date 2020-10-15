Letters for October 15

Candidate would be fair, but just and hard on criminals

Having been in law enforcement for the past 38 years in Brazos County with more than half of my years spent as a Bryan Police detective and investigator with the Brazos County Sheriff Department, I have had the chance to know Earl Grey as a prosecutor and as a defense attorney.

Earl always has been professional, kind and has worked hard for his clients as well as, when he was a prosecutor, for Brazos County. It's my belief that someone who holds this position must have the dignity, professionalism and would hold himself at the highest standard. Earl Grey is this kind of man and would put others first and work hard to make sure that the residents are not only held accountable for breaking the law but will be fair when it comes to prosecution or deciding that the case doesn't meet the standards set forth by Texas law.

Please join me and vote for Earl Grey for Brazos County attorney. He is aman who would be fair but also would be just and hard on criminals who don't respect the laws of our great state.

JEFF W. REEVES

College Station

A vote for this candidate would be a vote for our children