Letters for October 14

Candidate would listen to poor as well as rich

Over the past year, change has brought about much uncertainty and fear of the unknown. Recent events have caused us as a nation to examine our biases, prejudices and doubts. In November, this election will go down as one of the most important events in history. Not only will we be voting on a president, but we will also be voting for leadership in our local race.

The residents of the McCulloch subdivision have had the pleasure to meet and know Joe Guerra. Joe is committed to helping our low-income community that often is forgotten. One of Guerra’s strengths is that he listens to individual concerns as well as the needs of the local residents.

The McCulloch subdivision serves as the oldest African American community in College Station. This neighborhood has received nine historical markers. There are many homes that need restoration and repairs. The McCulloch neighborhood as well as several others in College Station has had so many drastic changes that have forced individuals to lose their property, sell or become displaced as a result of the continuous construction of student housing. Large real estate investors are reluctant to understand the needs or the concerns of the people.