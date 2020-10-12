Letters for October 12

Bryan ISD bond is an important investment at a critical time

As a Bryan resident since 1997 and a parent of three students who attend Bryan ISD

schools, I am hoping you will join me in voting for the Bryan ISD school bond this November.

This school bond is an investment, not only in our future, but it comes at a critical time in Bryan’s history. As we continue to feel the economic effects of COVID-19, a $175 million influx of construction projects during the next 18 months will be a tremendous benefit to all of us, especially as many private companies and businesses wait to build or expand until we find ourselves in a more predictable economy, which will hopefully come sooner rather than later.

With Bryan ISD being the largest in Brazos County, our schools should be the shining example for the rest of the Lone Star State and give our students, teachers, and staff the appropriate physical infrastructure to succeed. These much-needed new, safer facilities and maintenance initiatives will enhance student success and retention as we prepare our children and future generations for the jobs of tomorrow.