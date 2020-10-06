Letters for O)ctober 6

Thanks for the column on medical marijuana
I'm writing to thank The Eagle for printing Teri Metcalf's column regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical use. As noted, marijuana provided many health benefits throughout history.
It was only in the 20th century when its possession was criminalized -- and therefore never given the benefit of modern scientific study to determine and specify its attributes and best means of administering it. Today there are doctors who do suggest its use, but because of the lack of scientific study, they cannot prescribe it, or tell you how to obtain it.
Another benefit of legalization would address our current dispute with the reallocation of police funding. Reducing the time and expense to search and victimize otherwise non-criminal offenses would do much to address the lack of trust some have with our criminal justice system today.
CAROL BIGGS
College Station
Columnist should be less inflammatory in writing
I am disappointed that columnist Marc Thiessen, a person who has achieved outstanding credentials, would resort to extreme hyperbole in his opinion published in The Eagle on Sept. 23 in order to influence his readers.
Let me explain. As I am sure he actually understands, the meaning of democracy is not related to the occupancy of a single party in the presidency and both houses of Congress. Democracy means a form of government in which individual voters elect representatives.
Also, as I am sure that Thiessen knows, we vote separately for candidates, not as a block, although he does not seem to acknowledge this fact in his column. There have been many instances of leadership by a single party of the executive branch and both houses of the legislative branch. Often, the American electorate recognizes a problem with this situation and corrects it in the next general election.
I believe that a much greater affront to democracy is voter suppression, something that appears to be a precept of the president (someone Thiessen notes we can "survive" for another four years -- a stirring endorsement?).
It would be helpful if "experts" try to be more analytical and less inflammatory in their writings. Novel idea, huh?
GARY KUNKEL
College Station
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!