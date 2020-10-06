Letters for O)ctober 6

Thanks for the column on medical marijuana

I'm writing to thank The Eagle for printing Teri Metcalf's column regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical use. As noted, marijuana provided many health benefits throughout history.

It was only in the 20th century when its possession was criminalized -- and therefore never given the benefit of modern scientific study to determine and specify its attributes and best means of administering it. Today there are doctors who do suggest its use, but because of the lack of scientific study, they cannot prescribe it, or tell you how to obtain it.

Another benefit of legalization would address our current dispute with the reallocation of police funding. Reducing the time and expense to search and victimize otherwise non-criminal offenses would do much to address the lack of trust some have with our criminal justice system today.

CAROL BIGGS

College Station

Columnist should be less inflammatory in writing

I am disappointed that columnist Marc Thiessen, a person who has achieved outstanding credentials, would resort to extreme hyperbole in his opinion published in The Eagle on Sept. 23 in order to influence his readers.