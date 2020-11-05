Letters for November 5

Let the Brazos Valley be an example of how to heal
We have cast our ballots in record numbers. The voting avalanche reflects deeply held resident views and severe divisions within our society.
Whoever wins the election at every level from president to our local officials, there likely will be a very substantial portion of Americans who voted for the other candidate. Such divisions are inevitable, but the vital question at this moment in our democracy is whether there is enough public will to bridge these political differences.
Now, more than at any time in our country's recent past, we need to respect our differences, but work extremely hard to find means of working together.
Let's make the Brazos Valley an example of what is needed to heal our nation.
CHARLES HERMANN
College Station
Thank you to Mike Southerland for his years of service to Bryan
I regret to see Mike Southerland leaving the Bryan City Council. He is a man who always tried to help every resident of Bryan. After 12 years total service, most residents will miss him greatly.
I hope he soon will be back at city hall.
Thanks, Mike, for all you have done.
JOSEPH LARRY JOHNSON
Bryan
