Letters for November 5

Let the Brazos Valley be an example of how to heal

We have cast our ballots in record numbers. The voting avalanche reflects deeply held resident views and severe divisions within our society.

Whoever wins the election at every level from president to our local officials, there likely will be a very substantial portion of Americans who voted for the other candidate. Such divisions are inevitable, but the vital question at this moment in our democracy is whether there is enough public will to bridge these political differences.

Now, more than at any time in our country's recent past, we need to respect our differences, but work extremely hard to find means of working together.

Let's make the Brazos Valley an example of what is needed to heal our nation.

CHARLES HERMANN

College Station

Thank you to Mike Southerland for his years of service to Bryan