Letters for November 27

Writer should look in a mirror when pointing the finger of blame

W.R. Klemm (Eagle, Nov. 18) wants us to believe that Democrats' descriptions of Republicans are what is dividing this country, ignoring completely that Republicans are led by a president who refers to people who serve in the military as losers, refers to immigrants as murderers and rapists, and refers to Democrats as socialist and communists. Not to mention his demeaning of women and members of the LGBTQ community, and his making fun of persons with disabilities. He has said horrible things about gold star families, and called anyone who disagrees with him a variety of less than polite names.

To quote the writer, "people who blame others for problems are actually the ones causing the problems." In other words, if the shoe fits, wear it.

Klemm also wants us to believe that the presidential elections was rigged in many of our major cities. Would it be equally fair to say that Trump won in a whole variety of states due to Republicans rigging the elections in those states?