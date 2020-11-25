Letters for November 25

Support student athletes' First Amendment rights
As a proud Aggie, American and Twelfth Man. I support our student-athletes' First Amendment right to "express grievance" for racist police brutality of shooting unarmed Black men.
An heroic Green Beret suggested to Colin Kaepernick the now familiar taking of a knee as appropriate expression of both respect and prayerful concern for "equal justice under law," the motto of the Supreme Court.
"Establishing justice" is the first priority goal/stated in the Preamble to the Constitution. As a pastor for more than 30 years, I know that kneeling is one preferred way of showing respect. On the Ross Volunteers Firing Squad that fired a salute at President Earl Rudder's funeral, I know that there are several appropriate signs to honor the flag and those who have fought for our country's freedoms: present arms, firing my rifle, singing the words of the Star-Spangled banner.
Don't be divided by this artificial wedge issue. Be a 12th Man, not a 2-percenter by walking out on our Aggie teams or "defunding" our athletics program. Do protest unpatriotic disrespect for servicemen by being called "losers" and "suckers," not standing up to Russia for putting bounties on their heads, or abandoning allied forces such as the Kurds!
We are the Aggies, the Aggies are we; true to each other (not only white, male tea party).
BARRY BAUERSCHLAG
Bryan
Can protests cross line of First Amendment intent?
I believe Robert C. Borden's opinion (Eagle, Nov. 24) falls short of the shedding of light of the reality of the situation concerning Aggie athletes' right to protest during officially sanctioned athletic events.
One way Borden missed the mark on this situation is he obviously is either not aware of, or does not respect the 36 U.S. Code 301 regarding etiquette protocols honoring the United States flag during the playing of the National Anthem.
I am a proud member of the A&M Class of 1974. When Aggie athletes exercise the right to dishonor our country and flag while wearing the uniform of Texas A&M, they are fully representing our university, which includes the 12th Man of current and former students, our Aggie core values, friends of the university and our proud Aggie heritage. I do not purchase tickets to any athletic event to witness these athletes right to protest, but rather to come and enjoy the atmosphere of athletic competition. If Aggie athletes feel compelled to protest, please do so when not representing our university by wearing the athletic uniforms of Texas A&M.
Where do these freedoms being expressed cross the line of the intent and spirit of the First Amendment?
While exercising First Amendment rights, does anyone have the right to pour out verbal vomit using any form of profanity he or she chooses? Would it be an acceptable First Amendment right for protesters of one race to publicly pour out their negative opinions of a different race?
CHRIS MAURITZEN
Bryan
[Editor's note: By a 6-3 vote, the Supreme Court during the midst of World War II in 1943, in West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette, ruled that compelling public school students to salute the flag violates their First Amendment rights.]
Kneeling during anthem is offensive to many
To many Americans, and especially to veterans such as myself, the kneeling during the National Anthem by student-athletes and the support of that by Ross Bjork are highly offensive. The students and the athletic director certainly have the constitutional right to do that.
Being Caucasian, I do not have an understanding of the systemic racism that the Black folks say they experience, so I don't condemn their expressions of protest. However, I encourage them to find other places and times to make their statements.
To the athletic director, I suggest he remember the athlete protesters are student athletes and by his position he is an educator. Instead of patting the students on the back and saying do whatever you want whenever you want, he should allow counsel them to consider the effects on the people who are supporting them and the disrespect they show the country and the veterans who have served to give them their freedoms.
What are the effects? Some season-ticket holders and donors such as myself will exercise our right of free speech by ceasing to buy tickets and donate in support of the athletic programs. Some who never have been racist are becoming racist because of the disrespect of our country by the protesters.
PHILLIPS R. GRANBERRY, '61
College Station
Thank you, Ross Bjork, for having so much courage
Thank you, Ross Bjork, for supporting the First Amendment rights of Texas A&M student athletes. Thank you for the courage of your convictions. I am sorry that so many people in the community are treating you and your stance with such vitriolic contempt because of a song.
I served in the Marine Corps from 1973-1978, a time when serving in the military was not particularly popular. I knew that when I put on the military uniform, I was giving up certain rights and was subject to the laws of our country as well as the Uniform Code of Military Justice. I also competed for a Division I university and know that college athletes do not give up their rights because they are wearing a school uniform.
I will stand for the presentation of the American flag. I will kneel in solidarity with those who are offended by certain lyrics of the Star-Spangled Banner. In my opinion, the American flag and the song are two different things. I also recognize and respect that many people will disagree with me. That is their right.
Before people get all stirred up by folks who kneel for the Star-Spangled Banner, maybe they should take some time to kneel and sing Amazing Grace.
Rev. KARL J. TEWOLD
College Station
Response to Bjork shows some sanity has returned
My take on recent letters to the editor regarding student-athletes taking a knee during the National Anthem makes me believe there is some sanity in the world and perhaps some starch in the spine of the descendants of those people who "made America great."
Just wish I could see it exhibited in more editorial postures!
MICKEY POSEY
College Station
A&M values tarnished by Ross Bjork's remarks
"The best leaders produce more leaders." These are the words of coach Buzz Williams, well-known for showing his players what our flag represents.
We lend our voices to the outcry over the A&M athletic director's example of teaching leadership. A&M always has been an example of a university that honors values and builds leaders for a better tomorrow. That example has been greatly tarnished by Bjork's endorsement of the "us too" or "me first" attitude, as he urges the Twelfth Man and donors to support our players as they kneel during the National Anthem.
Showing disrespect for our flag that so many have died for is a misguided protest, offensive to those who value the price paid for freedoms we enjoy. Bjork has missed a great opportunity to teach that our flag and standing for the National Anthem do not represent a lack of equality but acknowledge the price paid for the freedom to live a life that is part of a solution to problems.
Bjork's quote, "If we're going to err in any direction, we're going to err on the side of our student-athletes every single time." Supporting the student-athletes does not always mean agreeing with them. What young men and women want will not always be right or in their best interest or that of the country. It is the job of senior leaders to teach these young men and women the best way to find solutions to problems.
Ross Bjork, show leadership so our A&M students might value the price paid for their freedom and become leaders for tomorrow who create a country of equality for all.
Jim and ANN McCLUNG
College Station
Letter writers expressed the opinion of most Aggies
Winning has always been important to supporters of Texas A&M athletics -- but not nearly as important than the core values of our great university. The athletic director and others on his staff fail to recognize what contributions former students and supporters have made to allow athletes to abuse that heritage.
It may be time for the Board of Regents to look for new leadership that will respect the values that we hold in our hearts.
Thanks Bill Youngkin, Alwyn Marietta, Karlyn Fedora, John Guido, Don Gardner and Ron Walley for your letters to the editor in The Eagle on Nov. 20. You expressed the opinions of almost every Aggie.
AL JONES, '66
Major general, U.S. Army, retired
College Station
Take off your blinders and see what the real issues are
The first person to kneel at a football game evidently did so because people were ignoring his previous protests. What was he protesting? The forever shootings of Blacks by police officers -- some victims had their back turned and some were unarmed.
Such protests have been ignored for the 150-plus years since slavery ended, and so were his.
So he figured how to get attention. Boy, did he succeed. But the message itself didn't.
Immediately, people raved, "He's attacking our military! Attacking our flag!"
Who started the rumor that the protest was about the military? The issue is the treatment of Blacks by the police, in a racist country.
Whenever "mistreatment of minorities" comes up, people put on their blinders. They don't want to be uncomfortable. It's much easier to blame others for whatever you can think up than it is to accept blame for the problem, or to try correcting that problem. So we still, even after all the killings of Blacks. Let's forget already the emotional demonstrations of last summer (well, of course some wrong people joined in, Don't they always? The issue is the same.)
Do we tell the Blacks to "be patient?" like we've done since this nation started -- and then go on with our own lives?
Come on! Let's be proud of those athletes who have joined that form of protest. They are risking future careers, just as Colin Kaepernick did.
Face the truth of why they are kneeling. We also demand that more "people skills" be included in our police training.
How many shootings might that prevent?
Those people who are threatening to avoid sports games are blatantly refusing to see the real issue. They need to take their blinders off and thing what the kneeling is actually about.
For shame!
EARL and SHIRLEY HOSKINS
Bryan
A&M president should reprimand Ross Bjork
I am a Texas A&M graduate. Never in my 88 years have I written to the editor regarding an opinion of anyone. However, after reading Ross Bjork's article lending his and the athletic department's support of A&M athletes "right" to disrespect our flag and National Anthem, I was forced to take pen in hand to voice my shock and anger.
I just read other readers' strong opinions and I think they cover and address most of my concerns. I would think that, at the least, the president of A&M should publicly reprimand Bjork. I would be happy to sign a petition for Bjork's removal.
I am a long-time Century Club member and also a Heritage Club member in the Texas A&M Foundation. President Michael K. Young: Do your job!
GERALD E. RYAN, '59
Bryan
Everyone who opposes migrants isn't xenophobic
I regret that anyone who does not want migrants is xenophobic. Here's another perspective. El Paso, a major migrant crossing, is a huge COVID-19 hot spot. Gov. Greg Abbott has sent the National Guard there to help deal with the increasing number of dead.
Presidio County, another major crossing, is another COVID-19 hot spot. Too many bodies and not enough facilities.
How many countries allow sick migrants? None that I can think of. We have to close the border or we never will stop the virus. Since the Dems are promising free health care, the crossings are surging, along with the virus. America cannot save the world. How much free health care can we provide?
I just hope Joe Biden does not think that sick illegals should be counted among the most vulnerable. Those of us who are taxpayers and have health conditions that make us vulnerable should be in the top half of potential recipients of the vaccine.
Mexico has rampant COVID-19, but it needs to take care of its people -- the same with Central America. Vaccines should be distributed to Americans first, since we paid for it. Risking the lives of Americans by allowing sick and dying migrants to enter the U.S. is unacceptable.
And many of the sick are gang members, sex traffickers, thieves and drug addicts. I know that because Presidio County is my home. Most people there carry guns for their safety and have for years.
If this perspective makes me a xenophobe, than count me in.
ELIZABETH TEBEAUX
College Station
