Letters for November 25

While exercising First Amendment rights, does anyone have the right to pour out verbal vomit using any form of profanity he or she chooses? Would it be an acceptable First Amendment right for protesters of one race to publicly pour out their negative opinions of a different race?

CHRIS MAURITZEN

Bryan

[Editor's note: By a 6-3 vote, the Supreme Court during the midst of World War II in 1943, in West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette, ruled that compelling public school students to salute the flag violates their First Amendment rights.]

Kneeling during anthem is offensive to many

To many Americans, and especially to veterans such as myself, the kneeling during the National Anthem by student-athletes and the support of that by Ross Bjork are highly offensive. The students and the athletic director certainly have the constitutional right to do that.

Being Caucasian, I do not have an understanding of the systemic racism that the Black folks say they experience, so I don't condemn their expressions of protest. However, I encourage them to find other places and times to make their statements.