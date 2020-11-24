Letters for November 24

This is a place where we not only stand with our hand over our heart with the raising of the American flag, but we sing the words to our National Anthem.

This is not UC Berkeley, Ross Bjork. This is Texas A&M University.

BILL GRIFFIN

College Station

Bjork did the right thing for the student-athletes

Ross Bjork's comments in support of the student athletes' right to protest is not necessarily the support of their position. It is in support of their right to protest. That is a very important distinction.

I appreciate and understand the reactions of military veterans. I am not a vet, but I, too, was in the Corps of Cadets and have great respect for the Flag, the National Anthem, pride in country, and, more importantly, the rights and privileges that go with being a citizen. That includes the constitutional right to protest, demonstrate and to petition the government for redress of grievances as set forth in our Constitution.

We, as a people, proudly defend the right to protest, especially when we happen to agree with the protestor's position; that's the easy part. The hard part… and the even more important part…is to defend that very cherished right when we disagree with them.