Letters for November 24

Never expected any unpatriotic behavior
Never, in my wildest imagination, did I ever expect to live to see a Texas A&M director of athletics promote unpatriotic behavior among the Texas Aggie football team.
HANK TAYLOR, '63
Bryan
Bjork failed all Aggies with his comments
Ross Bjork, I believe, failed all the Aggie athletes past and present, the Texas A&M University alumni and student body, and any rational person who looks at those who have chosen to accept the uniform they wear as a representative of Texas A&M University.
When student athletes accepted the offer of a scholarship, it should have been made clear that they would be a representative, a public agent of the school. I had no issue with Kellen Mond's opposition to the Sul Ross statue. He made his position clearly known in public, with a public release revealing his sentiments as well; that was done without wearing a helmet, shoulder pads, an A&M jersey and other components of the Aggie football uniform. Good for him, but misguided in my opinion.
Many of the student body have chosen to protest various causes and that is their First Amendment right, sans uniform. I recognize their right to do so if it is done in a lawful fashion and not in an Aggie uniform. I can't imagine a Corps member choosing to kneel during our National Anthem.
Ross Bjork should be re-educated, demoted, fired or keel-hauled and replaced with a new athletic director, someone who has the courage to point out to those who wear the Aggie uniform that they have every right to protest or dissent a cause, just not while wearing the maroon and white.
STEVE PARKER
College Station
It is unwise to go against what mother has to say
Responding to Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork's comments:
My mother always said, "If you don't stand for something, you will fall for anything."
GREGG LANCASTER
Bryan
Plan to wave the flag on Wednesday, unless ...
Several of us have tickets for Wednesday's women's basketball game. We are taking small American flags with us to the game. If team members "take a knee," we will leave our flags in our seats and walk out!
If they show their respect for our country, as they should, we will wave our flags in support.
What a powerful and patriotic statement that would be if we all did that.
CONNIE BRADSHAW
College Station
Bjork needs to learn the history of Texas A&M
What a sad situation that a person in a position with so much visibility and influence as athletic director of Texas A&M University has such distorted priorities. Ross Bjork needs to understand that he and the coaches have responsibility for the behavior of all student athletes.
Those students represent the university, not themselves the minute they put on that maroon-and-white uniform. This university is not just the athletes; it is the students, former students, employees and, frankly, the entire Bryan-College Station community. Such saddening behavior is a reflection on us all and to have Bjork not only condone, but support this is unacceptable.
Bjork needs to spend time learning the history and understanding Texas A&M. This university has a proud history of sending so many young men and women to serve in our military to fight and die for our freedom.
You weren't here after the World Trade Center bombing in 2001, when the most moving moment in Kyle Field history was witnessed with most people in the stadium wearing red, white or blue and turning Kyle Field into a living flag. How can we have gone so quickly from that proud moment to a place where the football team sits in the locker room during the National Anthem and we have an athletic director who publicly supports such disrespect?
This is a place where we not only stand with our hand over our heart with the raising of the American flag, but we sing the words to our National Anthem.
This is not UC Berkeley, Ross Bjork. This is Texas A&M University.
BILL GRIFFIN
College Station
Bjork did the right thing for the student-athletes
Ross Bjork's comments in support of the student athletes' right to protest is not necessarily the support of their position. It is in support of their right to protest. That is a very important distinction.
I appreciate and understand the reactions of military veterans. I am not a vet, but I, too, was in the Corps of Cadets and have great respect for the Flag, the National Anthem, pride in country, and, more importantly, the rights and privileges that go with being a citizen. That includes the constitutional right to protest, demonstrate and to petition the government for redress of grievances as set forth in our Constitution.
We, as a people, proudly defend the right to protest, especially when we happen to agree with the protestor's position; that's the easy part. The hard part… and the even more important part…is to defend that very cherished right when we disagree with them.
I align myself with the oft-quoted Evelyn Beatrice Hall: "I do not agree with what you have to say, but I'll defend to the death your right to say it."
Our military fought and fights "to the death" for that very "right to say it."
I believe that Ross Bjork is doing exactly that.
And rightfully so.
STEPHEN L. BAKER
Houston
Leftists: Hating America is never a good thing
As the leftist agenda may or may not soon take over, America is in for a terrible ride. The Dems are failing, trying to follow a Marxist/communist agenda that has failed everywhere it has been tried.
Wake up! Hating America is never a good thing.
GARY GAITHER
College Station
