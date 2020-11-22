Letters for November 22

Wednesday column was a study in xenophobia

Wednesday's Opinions page was a case study on how xenophobia and the lie of "American exceptionalism" can make otherwise intelligent people into idiots. An column by the executive director of Californians for Population Stabilization brought up the suffering of migrants, but his nationalistic and ethnocentric blinders prevented him from understanding the situation.

This suffering of migrants would be alleviated altogether if they were allowed to come here.

Too many U.S. citizens have this evil, racist and stupid idea that migrants from Mexico and Central America are more likely to be scary, violent criminals. Anyone who actually knows undocumented people knows that quite the opposite is true.

Every self-righteous U.S. citizen saying "illegal is illegal" would, if forced to choose, migrate illegally if they thought it would save themself or their family. Migrating illegally to save your kids makes you a good parent, not a bad one.