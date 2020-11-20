Letters for November 20

This mindset has become skewed at so many levels. Consider the ones who have gone to battle. What if they said to their commander, ."I don't feel like maneuvers today, I don't feel like fighting, I don't feel like addressing the enemy." Surely, people can see how ridiculous that would be. If this was allowed to happen because "after all, one has a right" then there would be chaos and the commander would become just one of the followers. And at this point, the wagging tail is controlling the head.

If a person feels inclined to "protest," then protest on your own time. If you abhor America's flag and National Anthem so vehemently, then protest somewhere else other than on the football field where you are being paid with "free" education, "free food," "free" lodging. Go protest if you "feel" like you must. Protesting America's National Anthem is such an "honorable" way to say thank you to thousands who have died fighting for your freedom.

How refreshing it would be if these young athletes were taught the art of gratitude. Be grateful for the opportunity, be grateful for the new day, be grateful that you live in America, be grateful that you are a part of a team. Be grateful, stop looking inward. Be grateful for life and for the One who gave you life.

Teaching the art of gratitude, this one simple mindset, would help to destroy the authority of chaos.