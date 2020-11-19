Letters for November 19

Can't support athletes who kneel during America's National Anthem

It is with considerable concern that I have read the Texas A&M athletic director's comments in The Eagle.

Freedom of speech is a cherished American value. Where, when, how and why it is exercised is another matter.

College athletes have innumerable ways to share their beliefs, views and opinions. Technology has provided them a wider range and larger audience than at any other time in history. They are not provided a forum by an educational institution to share their views during the National Anthem once they put on an athletic uniform.

Hijacking an event to share their views is not appropriate any more than me holding up a line in a local restaurant to express my political views would be. Would you tolerate a political opinion from the flight attendant before take off, a short political speech from your waiter before you order or your car mechanic making you watch his or her political demonstration before working on your vehicle?