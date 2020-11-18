Letters for November 18

Memorial in Bryan always helps veterans and families
I acknowledge the love, respect, loyalty and unselfishness that Rebecca Barrera, director of the Bryan Memorial Funeral Home, and her staff Erin Giese, David Holligan, Ashley, Serena Rodriguez, Amie Hernandez, and Esther Flores presented to a group of local veterans on Veterans Day.
In mid-summer Rebecca contacted me about sponsoring 10 veterans' names to be placed on the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Wall of Honor. I take this and any event that honors our veterans with great pride for our veteran community.
Rebecca, her staff, and I worked hard to gather the names for this great honor. So, on Veterans Day, the staff had a very professional and amazing breakfast and presentation for the 10 veterans: Robert W. Jackson, Michael J. Neveu, Jesus Saragosa, Jose Espino, Harold E. Luster, Heather A. Huhnke, James Tidwell, John A. Yeppez, Emilio A. Menchaca and Arbarie Boleware. The veterans and family members of those deceased were presented with a certificate acknowledging that their names were placed on the Wall of Honor.
Memorial Funeral Home always has been there for our veterans and family members. Every time my veterans needed any assistance during their most difficult time, the staff always stepped up to assist. A prime example of their commitment was when our son pasted away on Nov. 9, 2019. We entrusted our son's services to them. Erin Giese and the entire staff immediately showed us nothing but, genuine concern and respect towards our family. From day one until this present time. They never stopped caring for our son and family.
Thank you again Rebecca Barrera and the staff of Memorial Funeral Home in Bryan. Your love for the veteran community is second to none.
God Bless and thank you for always being there for us all in this great community.
JOHNNY YEPPEZ
Bryan
Democratic name-calling hurts calls for unity in USA
It was good to see The Eagle call for political unity on the Nov. 5 editorial page. However, some of the commentary was not helpful. For example, The Eagle reprinted an editorial from the Dallas Morning News that blames the U.S. Constitution as "deliberately designed to drive us apart."
We could prohibit dissent and disunity with a one-party system with no checks and balances. In addition to trashing the Constitution, the Dallas paper invokes globalism to cure what ails the U.S. The U.S. should stop trying to be a great country and realize we will decay away like all great powers in history. Yielding to a one-world mentality removes the incentive for partisans to strive for national influence.
Nobody yet on The Eagle editorial pages seems to have flagged what I think is the greatest cause of divisiveness: the continuing drumbeat of insulting name-calling of conservatives by Democrats. Would Democrats like it if Republicans repeatedly called them "deplorable, irredeemable, unfit, bigots, racists, Nazis, sexists, chauvinists, xenophobes, Islamophobes, stupid hayseeds in flyover country" and so on? As is usual these days, the people who blame others for problems are actually the ones causing the problems.
The news media is almost exclusively liberal and routinely demeans conservative policies. The New York Times boasts that it is the news media that determines who gets elected. It views its mission as shaping public policy.
A final new divisive issue is our clearly flawed election system, which is designed to give oversight to locally controlled political machines in large Democrat-controlled metropolitan areas. We need a better, more objectively automated way to assure accurate voter ID and vote counting and reporting. The current system that lets local Democratic political machines control the process invites distrust in the system and the people in charge.
W.R. KLEMM
Bryan
