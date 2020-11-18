Letters for November 18

Thank you again Rebecca Barrera and the staff of Memorial Funeral Home in Bryan. Your love for the veteran community is second to none.

God Bless and thank you for always being there for us all in this great community.

JOHNNY YEPPEZ

Bryan

Democratic name-calling hurts calls for unity in USA

It was good to see The Eagle call for political unity on the Nov. 5 editorial page. However, some of the commentary was not helpful. For example, The Eagle reprinted an editorial from the Dallas Morning News that blames the U.S. Constitution as "deliberately designed to drive us apart."

We could prohibit dissent and disunity with a one-party system with no checks and balances. In addition to trashing the Constitution, the Dallas paper invokes globalism to cure what ails the U.S. The U.S. should stop trying to be a great country and realize we will decay away like all great powers in history. Yielding to a one-world mentality removes the incentive for partisans to strive for national influence.