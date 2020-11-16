Letters for November 17

Stand firm against thosewho would cede our freedoms

New York Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer let the "cat out of the bag" while attending a recent Joe Biden precoronation event. When asked by a reporter his thoughts regarding Biden's victory, Schumer could barely contain himself and declared "tomorrow Georgia and then we will change the world!" He was speaking of a Democratic victory in the two contested Senate races in Georgia.

I presume that similar voting irregularities in the recent Georgia election will be used to ensure the victory and give Senate control to Schumer and Kamala Harris and the other globalists. The reporter, realizing Schumer's faux pas, asked the senator his thoughts a second time. Schumer got the message and repeated his previous response but replaced "the world" with "America."

The ramification of this election and the importance of ascertaining any candidate's victory is legitimate could not be more obvious. The integrity of the vote must be upheld if we are to maintain the fundamental concepts on which this country was founded.

We must stand firm against those who would enslave us and have us cede our freedoms as tribute to globalism. We must let our representatives know that our voices must be heard. This moment belongs to all freedom-loving Americans.