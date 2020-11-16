Letters for November 17

Stand firm against thosewho would cede our freedoms
New York Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer let the "cat out of the bag" while attending a recent Joe Biden precoronation event. When asked by a reporter his thoughts regarding Biden's victory, Schumer could barely contain himself and declared "tomorrow Georgia and then we will change the world!" He was speaking of a Democratic victory in the two contested Senate races in Georgia.
I presume that similar voting irregularities in the recent Georgia election will be used to ensure the victory and give Senate control to Schumer and Kamala Harris and the other globalists. The reporter, realizing Schumer's faux pas, asked the senator his thoughts a second time. Schumer got the message and repeated his previous response but replaced "the world" with "America."
The ramification of this election and the importance of ascertaining any candidate's victory is legitimate could not be more obvious. The integrity of the vote must be upheld if we are to maintain the fundamental concepts on which this country was founded.
We must stand firm against those who would enslave us and have us cede our freedoms as tribute to globalism. We must let our representatives know that our voices must be heard. This moment belongs to all freedom-loving Americans.
God bless America!
MARK SCHOENEMANN
Bryan
Eagle shouldlook into other names for its 'breaking news'
I have the honor of receiving daily "Breaking News" updates from The Eagle, and you guys were particularly busy with very important updates on Friday. I think I must get six or eight (or more) of these "breaking and "trending" news stories every day and it finally hit me on Friday that The Eagle might need to consider a name change.
Friday's stories included one critically important update informing me that President Donald Trump is apparently "stewing over election loss, silent on virus as cases climb at alarming pace" (who knew?) along with the usual, multi-times-daily virus numbers count. Maybe The Eagle doesn't know that there is a CDC website that we can check if the only news we are interested in is a minute by minute virus cases count? And maybe The Eagle doesn't know that the press does not get to make the official call on elections?
In any case, I have some suggestions, should The Eagle want to consider a more appropriate name for it's breaking news updates:
I don't know if these names are available, but I would recommend The Eagle check into it.
VICKI FRANZE
Wellborn
New coronavirus vaccine has German and Turkish links
Correction over report of the virus vaccine: The vaccine was not only developed by Pfizer. It was jointly developed by the German pharmaceutical company Biontech from Mainz and the U.S. company Pfizer.
The two companies announced promising data on the efficacy and tolerability of their vaccine, BNT162b2. The first interim analysis has proven to be more than 90 percent effective in protecting against COVID-19 disease. No serious side effects were observed. Two vaccine doses per person are said to be necessary for immunization. Pfizer did not receive federal funding from the Operation Warp Speed program. Only Biontech SE has received money from the German government.
Neither Donald Trump nor Mike Pence had anything to do with the vaccine's development, as everything was privately funded. Biontech and Pfizer are close to emergency approval for a corona vaccine. Behind Biontech are two people from Germany with Turkish roots: Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci.
DIETER BRUECKNER
College Station
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!