Letters for November 15

There is plenty of blame to go around
Now that the election is over, we see the predictable call for unity. Monday's Eagle shared with us an editorial from the Waco Tribune-Herald calling for just that. Sadly, the essay went on to list a litany of ways that conservatives had been in error with their thinking, and then went on to call for their coming around to reconciliation.
The another editorial board extols the virtue of the Republicans moving away from an obstructionist position. No mention of any Democrat obstruction. John Cornyn is chastised for his partisanship, but no mention of Democrats Chuck Schumer, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and their need to move away from partisanship. Just Cornyn. This one-sided analysis, when it would be so easy and more productive to make a true conciliatory analysis, is what frustrates so many on the right.
As well, we are told that "many" Trump voters are not racists. Really? Many? I would suggest that the vast majority of Trump voters are not racists, just as the Biden voters are mostly not racists. In both groups, be sure that there are some, and in both groups they are wrong. In a situation where editors make their living crafting words, it amazes me that they do not command the ability to understand the importance of choosing the right word.
I recently saw a tweet by Tim Young: "I don't know about you, but I don't foresee myself ever 'unifying' with a bunch of hateful people who called me racist, sexist, misogynist, chump, deplorable, sell-out, Nazi, Trumptard, transphobe, and that told me that white people were what's wrong with the world for four years. …"
Please feel free to write an editorial or two which might suggest that all the blame does not lie with one side while failing to suggest that the other might shoulder some of that blame as well.
MIKE TERRAL
College Station
Think of what political ,oney could do
Thank God the election is over (I hope that doesn't offend anyone). To me, the major concern has to be the obscene amount of money spent on national races: over $1.5 billion, by both Republicans and Democrats if media accounts are accurate. And that doesn't include monies spent on state and local races.
And what resulted from this excessive funding? Democrats poured $88 million in Kentucky in an attempt to unseat Sen. Mitch McConnell; 9% of their money came from out of state. Yet the result wasn't even close. Michael Bloomberg reportedly gave $15 million in an effort to unseat Sen. Lindsey Graham in South Carolina. Again, the results were the same: Sen. Graham won handily. I'm sure many other examples exist.
Just think what $1 billion could do for a number of worthwhile causes (that still leaves $500 million to waste on elections). How much research could this fund for diseases such as Alzheimer's, cancer, diabetes, heart and mental health, along with a host of other diseases. Or what about scholarships and grants for college students; this might help them avoid racking up such large debts when they graduate. And what about the needy and homeless? Why not donate to these causes, rather than political campaigns? (Besides, those donations are tax deductible)
KEITH ARNOLD
Beyan
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!