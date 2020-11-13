Letters for November 15

There is plenty of blame to go around

Now that the election is over, we see the predictable call for unity. Monday's Eagle shared with us an editorial from the Waco Tribune-Herald calling for just that. Sadly, the essay went on to list a litany of ways that conservatives had been in error with their thinking, and then went on to call for their coming around to reconciliation.

The another editorial board extols the virtue of the Republicans moving away from an obstructionist position. No mention of any Democrat obstruction. John Cornyn is chastised for his partisanship, but no mention of Democrats Chuck Schumer, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and their need to move away from partisanship. Just Cornyn. This one-sided analysis, when it would be so easy and more productive to make a true conciliatory analysis, is what frustrates so many on the right.

As well, we are told that "many" Trump voters are not racists. Really? Many? I would suggest that the vast majority of Trump voters are not racists, just as the Biden voters are mostly not racists. In both groups, be sure that there are some, and in both groups they are wrong. In a situation where editors make their living crafting words, it amazes me that they do not command the ability to understand the importance of choosing the right word.