Letters for November 13

On behalf of 136 nonprofits that participated in this year's Giving Day, we want to say thank you to more than 2,600 individuals who joined in supporting Brazos Valley Gives on Oct. 27. Together, we are reinforcing the value of philanthropic giving, encouraging community engagement and strengthening collaborative impact for the benefit of the Brazos Valley.
In 2019, the Community Foundation launched Brazos Valley Gives as the community came together to support 103 nonprofits, raising more than $363,000 in 18-plus hours, and this year we exceeded donations by more than two-fold.
The Community Foundation is the driving force behind Brazos Valley Gives. We work with donors and businesses throughout the seven-county region and advocate for collaborative initiatives for greater impact in these communities and the region. Our mission is to help individual donors create donor advised funds or charitable endowments to support important quality of life needs and sustain the long-term needs of Brazos Valley charities.
This year, we welcomed presenting cosponsors, Stylecraft and Tom Light Chevrolet, as they allowed us to partner with The Eagle in producing an annual Giving Guide. Brazos Valley Gives is powered by the Community Foundation and made possible due to the generous support of outstanding media partners, incentive prize sponsors, and community partners. To see a list of sponsors, participating nonprofits, and the donation leader boards, visit BrazosValleyGives.org.
We hope you will join us next October for Brazos Valley Gives as we continue supporting this collaborative effort. With your support, we will increase public awareness of the community impact made by local nonprofits, bring donors and nonprofits together, connect people to the causes they care about most, and celebrate philanthropy.
Brazos Valley Gives cochairs JULIE PORTER and MOLLY WATSON, FALLON APPLETON and PATRICIA GERLING
Do not want College Station Utilities smart meter
I do not want a new College Station Utilities AMI/smart meter. This costly system, no longer federally subsidized, will gather and store enormous amounts of information and 42,000 existing meters will be trashed prematurely.
AMI would open our homes and grid to hackers and ransomware attacks. AMI would allow time-of-use billing so our utility can charge us a higher rate when we need it the most.
Texans served by non-government-owned utilities have the legal right to meter-choice. Surprisingly, our local-government-owned utility's position is no meter-choice! Will legal action be necessary to get this same right?
These meters radiate electric and magnetic fields 24/7. EMFs damage DNA, compromise the blood-brain barrier and weaken immune systems. EMFs are toxins that also magnify the harm of other toxins and pathogens. Damage is cumulative but some of us can more efficiently repair the damage. Bone marrow in a child's skull absorbs 10 times more microwave radiation than an adult. Do not let your child sleep near the wall adjacent to the meter(s).
Installation will take a year. Will these meters radiate us for a year prior to the system actually being functional? Should we have the right to opt-out or delay the installation of an AMI meter on our home?
DENISE SNYDER
College Station
Remember that masks must cover the nose and mouth
In the Nov. 12 edition of The Eagle, the front-page photo shows school students waving flags for Veterans Day. While I applaud their intent, the photo shows a popular but unsafe trend I often see today: The young man waving the flag has his face mask below his nose, where most folks breath in and out.
In that position, the mask is not offering protection for the wearer or for those nearby.
ELMER ELLIS MOORING
College Station
