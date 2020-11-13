Letters for November 13

We hope you will join us next October for Brazos Valley Gives as we continue supporting this collaborative effort. With your support, we will increase public awareness of the community impact made by local nonprofits, bring donors and nonprofits together, connect people to the causes they care about most, and celebrate philanthropy.

Brazos Valley Gives cochairs JULIE PORTER and MOLLY WATSON, FALLON APPLETON and PATRICIA GERLING

Do not want College Station Utilities smart meter

I do not want a new College Station Utilities AMI/smart meter. This costly system, no longer federally subsidized, will gather and store enormous amounts of information and 42,000 existing meters will be trashed prematurely.

AMI would open our homes and grid to hackers and ransomware attacks. AMI would allow time-of-use billing so our utility can charge us a higher rate when we need it the most.

Texans served by non-government-owned utilities have the legal right to meter-choice. Surprisingly, our local-government-owned utility's position is no meter-choice! Will legal action be necessary to get this same right?