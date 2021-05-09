Letters for May 9

The Eagle is wrong to condemn 'Epoch Times'
It seems that The Eagle does not like the conservative publication Epoch Times.
At the end of Robert Ellis's letter (Eagle, May 7) there is an editor's note that reads: "Epoch Times is a far-right international publication controlled by China's Falun Gong religious movement." The editor's note might better be described as an "opinion" which may or may not be true.
According to several opinions on Quora, Epoch Times is an international newspaper owned by a media company based in the United States. Quora respondents go on to say that the newspaper is part of the anti-communist Epoch Media Group. They also point out that Epoch Times, which is blocked in China, was founded by John Tang and a group of Chinese-Americans in America. Of course, there are a few Quora opinions to the contrary.
I read Epoch Times and find that while its articles often express a conservative bent, I strongly disagree with the label "far-right." Being anti-communist does not make a publication "far-right." Epoch Times is considerably less biased to the right than the U.S. mainstream media are biased left. In fact, if Epoch Times is labeled far-right, then The Eagle should be labeled far-left. In my view, Epoch Times's ideology is closer to center than is The Eagle's.
It's not clear why The Eagle would seek to disparage Ellis's source, but I suggest in this case, the editors should have remained silent and allowed the readers to decide for themselves what to believe.
More importantly, Ellis's original main thesis is that HR1 is a terrible bill. That thesis is correct, regardless of what Epoch Times or The Eagle say.
WILLIAM KUYKENDALL
Bryan
Can't condemn biaas by displaying that bias
I enjoy the exchange of ideas, but usually more one on one than in the paper. That being said, I must respond to Trudy Rubin's column (Eagle, May 6). I have decided in life to counter propaganda in today's culture when I see it.
I agree with the writer that the news media is broken and needs much more objectivity. I even agree that Fox News is a part of the problem. But what we have here is a kind of falsehood by omission. This is not a call to reform. This is an attack piece. Am I really to believe that after the first few lines, the frontal attack on Fox reveals a sincere desire to call the media to the responsibility they should pursue? Not one word about CNN, MSNBC, CBS, NBC, ABC, et al., or their complicity in this lack of objectivity with agenda-driven journalism.
CNN, MSNBC, and all the other liberal news outlets are hemorrhaging viewers according to all the reports I see. Do you believe this is a result of anything but that folks are tired of their slanted, agenda-driven reporting? And yet, Rubin finds problems only with Fox. Seriously?
I should be able to trust our local editors to identify and hold back such agenda-driven articles and to respect our intelligence. Evidently, I cannot. And so, my convictions compel me to write again.
To the columnist: You should not attack a problem and then immediately write a column directly displaying your furthering the problem. How much dishonesty must we endure? The writer is either completely unaware of her biases, incredibly stupid, thinks we are incredibly stupid, or just blatantly dishonest.
MIKE TERRAL
College Station