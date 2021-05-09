Letters for May 9

The Eagle is wrong to condemn 'Epoch Times'

It seems that The Eagle does not like the conservative publication Epoch Times.

At the end of Robert Ellis's letter (Eagle, May 7) there is an editor's note that reads: "Epoch Times is a far-right international publication controlled by China's Falun Gong religious movement." The editor's note might better be described as an "opinion" which may or may not be true.

According to several opinions on Quora, Epoch Times is an international newspaper owned by a media company based in the United States. Quora respondents go on to say that the newspaper is part of the anti-communist Epoch Media Group. They also point out that Epoch Times, which is blocked in China, was founded by John Tang and a group of Chinese-Americans in America. Of course, there are a few Quora opinions to the contrary.

I read Epoch Times and find that while its articles often express a conservative bent, I strongly disagree with the label "far-right." Being anti-communist does not make a publication "far-right." Epoch Times is considerably less biased to the right than the U.S. mainstream media are biased left. In fact, if Epoch Times is labeled far-right, then The Eagle should be labeled far-left. In my view, Epoch Times's ideology is closer to center than is The Eagle's.