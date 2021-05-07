 Skip to main content
Letters for May 7

Better pay attention to the bill in Congress expanding voting rights

In response to Gary Halter's letter (Eagle, March 31) about my take on HR-1 For the People Act, my information came from Epoch Times. Halter said it was "faux news" so I went to Google and found out that felons can vote after serving their sentence in some states.

The Heritage Foundation says the law will restrict states' efforts to maintain accurate voter rolls, same-day voter registration would place ineligible voters including illegal aliens on the voter rolls and it would impose voter harvesting nationwide.

We can say this, too, is "faux news," but at our own peril. This is a bad law and it must not pass or we will lose the nation we love.

ROBERT ELLIS

Bryan

[Editor's note: Epoch Times is a far-right international publication controlled by China's Falun Gong religious movement.}

