Letters for May 4

Be a real individual and not just a generic appellation

I returned from a funeral for an older lady who lived a full, loving life. I realized how many terms were used to describe her such as mother, wife, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, female cousin, aunt, girl, female friend, woman, her, she, lady, lass, gal, maiden.

I, too, am a female and I am proud of those titles to describe me and refuse to allow counterculture to define me as "it," "person," "human," etc..

I hope that others are as stunned as I am that there is a push to define you with generic terms rather than to define you as who you are.

JEAN RINGER

College Station

Vaccine sites must be located where people live and work

This is in response to the editorial of April 25 regarding COVID-19 vaccinations in Brazos County. It is true that the vaccine hub at the Brazos Center did an outstanding job administering the vaccine to thousands of people.

The Editorial Board also wrote, "There are some people -- a relative few, probably -- who for whatever reason have not been able to visit a vaccine site."