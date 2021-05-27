Letters for May 27

A&M must recognize Aggies killed in WWI
Although our nation remains divided on many issues, this Memorial Day we all should come together to honor the ultimate sacrifice of those men and women who died in service to our nation.
This includes the nine young men who attended the A. & M. College of Texas, and were killed or died during the First World War: John Butts, Herbert Florence, John Fuchs, Edmund Griffin, Stephen Norwood, Joseph Sawyer, Joseph Smith, Ira South and George Splawn.
These men, recently identified by members of the Brazos County World War I Centennial Committee, were not included initially on any memorials on campus.
We look forward to these names taking their rightful place, not only on the memorials, but as a recognized part of the long and proud tradition of Texas Aggies serving our country.
JOHN P. BLAIR, '83, chairman
Brazos County World War I Centennial Committee
Bryan
Columnist's diatribe against Israel was wrong
If there was a Nobel Prize in the Arab world, Will Bunch would be a front-runner. Read his article (Eagle, May 19).
His diatribe about Israel was mind boggling. His analysis of the U.S. scene was a bit stretched, but when he talked about Israel, PLO and Hamas, he was totally biased. What Israel was doing is not something any sane Israeli would be proud of. But the tactics employed by the Hamas leadership are disgusting.
Both -- I mean both -- are equally responsible for the terrible hell that was showering on the ordinary Palestinians. No one can deny Benjamin Netanyahu was trying to hold on to power just like our esteem 45th did. However, in absence of unsolicited assist from Hamas, Netanyahu could not cling to power.
Terrible situation, the winners were Netanyahu and Hamas; the main losers were ordinary Palestinians and Israelis, both Jews and Arabs. It was a possible diversion for the U.S. when we need to be dealing with our internal pressing problems.
SHRI PARCHURE
College Station