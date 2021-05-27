Letters for May 27

A&M must recognize Aggies killed in WWI

Although our nation remains divided on many issues, this Memorial Day we all should come together to honor the ultimate sacrifice of those men and women who died in service to our nation.

This includes the nine young men who attended the A. & M. College of Texas, and were killed or died during the First World War: John Butts, Herbert Florence, John Fuchs, Edmund Griffin, Stephen Norwood, Joseph Sawyer, Joseph Smith, Ira South and George Splawn.

These men, recently identified by members of the Brazos County World War I Centennial Committee, were not included initially on any memorials on campus.

We look forward to these names taking their rightful place, not only on the memorials, but as a recognized part of the long and proud tradition of Texas Aggies serving our country.

JOHN P. BLAIR, '83, chairman

Brazos County World War I Centennial Committee

Bryan

Columnist's diatribe against Israel was wrong

If there was a Nobel Prize in the Arab world, Will Bunch would be a front-runner. Read his article (Eagle, May 19).