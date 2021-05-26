Letters for May 26

We should find a better term than reparations for the past
I recently read an article in The Eagle headlined: "Panel says faith community must lead slavery reparations." I was immediately taken by the naivete of expressing this issue in terms of "reparations."
How am I responsible for reparations? I was born in South Dakota in 1945 and met for the first time at the age of 6 a Black man on the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific railway diner car on our summer vacation from Mobridge, South Dakota, to Seattle: I was unaware I had done anything personally wrong to this man!
I understand that historically, nationally, America's record concerning our native Americans and Black people is not a good one. And I'm currently reading Pekka Hämäläinen's book Lakota America: A New History of Indigenous Power to understand better my native American neighbors living on the high plains of the Dakotas; and as a professor of English, I have read the dark history and literature of slavery.
My point is this: I think many of us feel we need to help our Native American and Black citizens in some way; we need to make school and college more accessible for them, make home buying and mortgages more available to them, assist their small/large business entrepreneurs, etc. But calling for "reparations" is not the road to accomplishing this.
The article goes on to point out that readers should not think of reparations in light of someone being guilty of anything -- the whole thing should be thought of as a kind of repair for past damages. In this more positive light I agree, and feel the term "reparations" to be too loaded a concept to help forward the business of assisting our Black and Native American citizens in improving their futures.
It would be wisely advised that future discussions on this topic get rid of the term "reparations" for other more neutral and helpful language.
JOHN BEAVER
Bryan