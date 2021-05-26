Letters for May 26

We should find a better term than reparations for the past

I recently read an article in The Eagle headlined: "Panel says faith community must lead slavery reparations." I was immediately taken by the naivete of expressing this issue in terms of "reparations."

How am I responsible for reparations? I was born in South Dakota in 1945 and met for the first time at the age of 6 a Black man on the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific railway diner car on our summer vacation from Mobridge, South Dakota, to Seattle: I was unaware I had done anything personally wrong to this man!

I understand that historically, nationally, America's record concerning our native Americans and Black people is not a good one. And I'm currently reading Pekka Hämäläinen's book Lakota America: A New History of Indigenous Power to understand better my native American neighbors living on the high plains of the Dakotas; and as a professor of English, I have read the dark history and literature of slavery.