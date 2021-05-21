Letters for May 21

Donald Trump served an outstanding term in office with his tax roll backs, and tough stand with China despite some serious gaffes with the coronavirus. Operation "Just Cause" was a good plan that brought vaccines to the U.S.A. and saved many lives.
Following his defeat, his behavior degenerated into an endless whining with the false claim of "stolen election" repeated ad nauseam.
With the possibility of retaining the Senate majority hanging in the balance, he went to Georgia, once again with the by-now-disproved message of his "tragic stolen election." He spoke only briefly in support of the two Republican candidates. Trump's own Justice Department said, "There was no evidence of any fraud significant enough to question the outcome." Thus, the Senate majority was lost.
His behavior on Jan. 6 was treasonous. He told his followers that Vice President Mike Pence was a traitor for following through and doing his job by ensuring that the Electoral College could complete their mission.
He led an insurrection against the government of the United States that led to the overrunning of the Capitol by a vicious mob with the mission of forcing the Electoral College to succumb to their wishes by brute force. Police officers were attacked, beaten, crushed and doused with bear spray. One hundred forty were injured and two committed suicide.
By inciting this riot using social media, several deaths and many injuries occurred and our lawmakers were placed in grave danger. Please think it through -- would any independent, moderate or conservative-leaning Democrat ever vote for D.J. Trump? I have been a conservative Republican all of my life, but Trump's actions are beyond the pale. He deserves no role in our party's future! The party appears ready to sell out to him in order to garner votes. The U.S.A. deserves better. He has shown no remorse for the events of Jan. 6.
I believe that the Liz Chaney supporters deserve your support, but she has been removed by the Trump faction including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. In a recent interview, Sen. Mitch McConnell also failed to support Rep. Chaney. Unfortunately, she has been replaced by an ardent Trump supporter, Rep Elise Stephanik of New York.
Mike Raminez, a brilliant cartoonist, had an outstanding piece in the May 12 Eagle. It showed the GOP (Grand or Pathetic) Titanic sinking with a passenger stating, "We lost the House, the Senate and the presidency and we are down to 25% popularity of the electorate." His friend answers, "I know: Let's get rid of Liz Chaney."
Just a note: Kudos to The Eagle for often running the Raminez cartoons. He has a knack for hitting the nail on the head whether, it's a critique of the Dems or the Republicans.
If the Republican Party is to survive, it must repudiate the "Cult of Trump and his 'Big Lie'" statements. Please wake up Republicans or the GOP will be rejected as we guarantee Democrat victories in the future for the Pandora's Box of left-wing causes that have A.O.C., Nancy Pelosi and Bernie Sanders salivating.
RALPH H. LEISY
College Station