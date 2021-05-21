Letters for May 21

By inciting this riot using social media, several deaths and many injuries occurred and our lawmakers were placed in grave danger. Please think it through -- would any independent, moderate or conservative-leaning Democrat ever vote for D.J. Trump? I have been a conservative Republican all of my life, but Trump's actions are beyond the pale. He deserves no role in our party's future! The party appears ready to sell out to him in order to garner votes. The U.S.A. deserves better. He has shown no remorse for the events of Jan. 6.

I believe that the Liz Chaney supporters deserve your support, but she has been removed by the Trump faction including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. In a recent interview, Sen. Mitch McConnell also failed to support Rep. Chaney. Unfortunately, she has been replaced by an ardent Trump supporter, Rep Elise Stephanik of New York.

Mike Raminez, a brilliant cartoonist, had an outstanding piece in the May 12 Eagle. It showed the GOP (Grand or Pathetic) Titanic sinking with a passenger stating, "We lost the House, the Senate and the presidency and we are down to 25% popularity of the electorate." His friend answers, "I know: Let's get rid of Liz Chaney."

Just a note: Kudos to The Eagle for often running the Raminez cartoons. He has a knack for hitting the nail on the head whether, it's a critique of the Dems or the Republicans.