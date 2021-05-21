Letters for May 21

Beware, GOP, or the Democrats will impose their left-wing causes

Donald Trump served an outstanding term in office with his tax roll backs, and tough stand with China despite some serious gaffes with the Corona Virus. Operation "Just Cause" was a good plan that brought vaccines to the USA and saved many lives.

Following his defeat, his behavior degenerated into an endless whining with the false claim of "Stolen Election" repeated ad nauseam. Trump's own Justice Department said there was no evidence of any fraud significant enough to question the outcome.

His behavior on Jan. 6 was treasonous. He told his followers that Vice President Mike Pence was a traitor for doing his job by ensuring that the Electoral College could complete its mission.

He fomented an insurrection against the government of the United States that led to the overrunning of the Capitol by a vicious mob. Police officers were attacked. One hundred forty people were injured and two committed suicide.

I have been a conservative Republican all of my life, but Trump's actions are beyond the pale. The Republican Party appears ready to sell out to him in order to garner votes. America deserves better.