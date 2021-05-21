Letters for May 21

Beware, GOP, or the Democrats will impose their left-wing causes
Donald Trump served an outstanding term in office with his tax roll backs, and tough stand with China despite some serious gaffes with the Corona Virus. Operation "Just Cause" was a good plan that brought vaccines to the USA and saved many lives.
Following his defeat, his behavior degenerated into an endless whining with the false claim of "Stolen Election" repeated ad nauseam. Trump's own Justice Department said there was no evidence of any fraud significant enough to question the outcome.
His behavior on Jan. 6 was treasonous. He told his followers that Vice President Mike Pence was a traitor for doing his job by ensuring that the Electoral College could complete its mission.
He fomented an insurrection against the government of the United States that led to the overrunning of the Capitol by a vicious mob. Police officers were attacked. One hundred forty people were injured and two committed suicide.
I have been a conservative Republican all of my life, but Trump's actions are beyond the pale. The Republican Party appears ready to sell out to him in order to garner votes. America deserves better.
I believe that Liz Chaney supporters deserve your support, but she has been removed by the Trump faction including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Unfortunately, she has been replaced by an ardent Trump supporter, Rep Elise Stephanik of New York.
Just a note: Kudos to The Eagle for often running Mike Raminez's cartoons, He has a knack for hitting the nail on the head ,whether it's a critique of the Dems or the Republicans.
If the Republican Party is to survive, it must repudiate the "cult of Trump and his Big Lie statements.
Please wake up, Republicans, or the GOP will be rejected as we guarantee Democratic victories in the future for the Pandora's Box of left-wing causes that have A.O.C., Nancy Pelosi, and Bernie Sanders salivating.
RALPH H. LEISY
College Station