Letters for May 20

Texans already voted on being a republic in 1836

Ross George (Eagle, May 16) wants the Legislature to allow a vote on Texas independence. What ingratitude! Does he realize there already was a vote on the subject in 1836? Texas voters rejected independence by a whopping 97%, preferring immediate annexation to the United States.

There are two reasons there is no longer a Texas Republic: Texans didn't want it, and they couldn't afford it. The only reason there was a Texas Republic for an entire decade is that we (speaking as a Missouri native) weren't sure that y'all were worth the trouble.

But if the Legislature starts dictating school curriculum with the 1836 Project, this referendum needs to be included. Despite all the mandated Texas history in schools, it as a rare student even at a leading Texas flagship university who is aware of this vote.

WALTER KAMPHOEFNER

Bryan