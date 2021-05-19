Letters for May 19

Shame on Ken Paxton for wasting tax dollars

Ken Paxton sues the federal government. Well, of course he does.

Texas jumped the line and didn't follow the rules getting its Section 1115 Medicaid waiver -- Ken should have advised state leaders to follow the rules. Guess that's not his style (yup, he's indicted for fraud and being investigated by the FBI after most of his senior staff turned him in for alleged fraud/abuse/kickbacks).

So what is this Section 1115 anyway? It's the state's shifty way of paying for indigent care by using our property taxes instead of state money to match Medicaid.

If you are a single-parent making more than $103/month (before withholdings), you make too much to qualify for Medicaid in Texas. If you're single and make up to $150/month, and get so sick you have to go to the hospital, that hospitalization can get paid with our property taxes matching the federal Medicaid portion. Expanding Medicaid would provide health care coverage to adult Texans making ~ $15,00 or less per month (before deductions). No wonder rural hospitals are failing.

This convoluted system in Texas is costing more money than it would to expand coverage.