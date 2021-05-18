Letters for May 18

Eagle's opinion page is for a diversity of opinions

The Oxford English Dictionary defines “opinion” as “a view or judgment formed about something, not necessarily based on fact or knowledge.”

The Eagle’s Opinions page’s purpose is to print a wide range of contributors’ views for readers to consider and discuss.

On May 9, two letters to the editor authors criticized the content of earlier Opinions page contributions. The authors suggested The Eagle should have censored the posts because the letter writers didn’t agree with the posts’ content.

William Kuykendall objected to The Eagle’s editor’s note — “opinion” — identifying the Epoch Times as a “far-right international publication” (Wikipedia). Kuykendall admitted Epoch Times has a “conservative bent” but objected to the label “far-right.” Apparently concerned the note would bias readers, Kuykendall stated The Eagle should have censored it and allowed readers to decide what to believe based on the letter’s text.