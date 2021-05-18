Letters for May 18

Eagle's opinion page is for a diversity of opinions
The Oxford English Dictionary defines “opinion” as “a view or judgment formed about something, not necessarily based on fact or knowledge.”
The Eagle’s Opinions page’s purpose is to print a wide range of contributors’ views for readers to consider and discuss.
On May 9, two letters to the editor authors criticized the content of earlier Opinions page contributions. The authors suggested The Eagle should have censored the posts because the letter writers didn’t agree with the posts’ content.
William Kuykendall objected to The Eagle’s editor’s note — “opinion” — identifying the Epoch Times as a “far-right international publication” (Wikipedia). Kuykendall admitted Epoch Times has a “conservative bent” but objected to the label “far-right.” Apparently concerned the note would bias readers, Kuykendall stated The Eagle should have censored it and allowed readers to decide what to believe based on the letter’s text.
Mike Terral identified Trudy Rubin’s column as “an attack piece” directed at Fox News. He suggested local editors “identify and hold-back such agenda-driven articles and respect our intelligence.” People contribute to the Opinions page because they have agendas. Rubin’s agenda was to use Fox as an example of broken media. Terral’s was to describe and deplore Rubin’s bias. Apparently Terral doesn’t believe intelligent people benefit from exposure to opinions they can agree or disagree with.
Censorship disrespects people’s ability to make intelligent decisions when given all available information. Terral and Kuykendall asserted they trusted readers to make informed decisions. Then they suggested The Eagle censor information that might cause readers to disagree with their views.
Beware of people who flatter your intelligence and then provide only information designed to encourage you to agree with them.
I appreciate the effort The Eagle’s Opinions page editors make consistently to provide a diverse and equitable platform for reading and exchanging opinions.
ANN PAWLAK
College Station