Letters for May 12

Helping people out of poverty benefits the United States

When given the opportunity to do the right thing, I'd always imagined that people would take it. Another day is presented to us and the opportunity is given.

The opportunity today is fight for those who are vulnerable and have no voice. Ten percent of the world lives with less than a dollar a day, that is about 900 million people living in extreme poverty.

In 2020 President Donald Trump's Administration threatened to cut foreign aid by 21%. That is not reasonable when the international affairs budget is less than 1% of the U.S. federal budget. One percent is stretched out as much as it can be, but due to COVID-19 developing countries have been hard-hit, increasing the number of people living in extreme poverty.

When helping people out of extreme poverty they do not turn to extreme measure to provide for their family, and when introduced to middle class lifestyle they become consumers. The U.S. benefits in advanced national security and boost U.S. jobs. The International Affairs Budget has been threatened several times, yet many companies to U.S. soldier have urged Congress to not only protect but increase the budget, because it is int he interest of all. I ask my neighbors to do the same, because it is the right thing to do.