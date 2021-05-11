Letters for May 11

We need to invest in our neighbors to the south

In light of the speech President Joe Biden made to Congress, the American people became aware of the current administration's plans for the next four years. He outlined his plans for education, immigration, global security, etc.

He brought up different instances where the United States was forced to act or retaliate. He mentioned the reasons that people from our southern border are fleeing to the U.S.: "The violence. The corruption. The gangs. The political instability. Hunger. Hurricanes. Earthquakes. Natural disasters."

Biden gave the American people a very short list that's a nuanced reason for people risking their lives to cross the border. These explanations aren't just isolated events.

We have to remember that violence and corruption are products from the inception of many countries, which the United States had a hand in.

Gangs are a result of that violence as people try to find stability.

Environmental issues stem from apathy at our current situation with global warming. All these issues lead to people in poverty, finding no other option than to live in poverty in our country with more stability.