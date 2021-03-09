Letters for March 9

One of the patients who came through for her vaccine said she cried when she got her appointment confirmation, and she cried thinking about all the people who have passed away from COVID-19 before being able to get the vaccine. Another patient drove 180 miles for his vaccine.

The day after, I was at work in the hospital. My partner intubated a deteriorating COVID patient from the floor in a negative pressure room in our recovery room, since our ICU was full. I couldn't help but think of the words of the vaccine patient and how we have patients being intubated, critically ill, and still dying of COVID, with the vaccine in our hands.

One of my neighbors and her entire family had COVID, all with extremely mild symptoms and some with no symptoms. She mentioned the dichotomy of realizing how crazy it felt to have so many things shut down because of COVID when so many people barely feel anything. And the flip side, how she realized how easy it is to transmit the virus if you don't know you have it or are minimally symptomatic. In so many stories, the thread of connection rather than disconnection. An experience of expression rather than depression. A feeling of doing something small and worthwhile for a need. I can't think of a better use of time. We will learn so much more in hindsight. Trust in science and our government is apparently more difficult than I thought. Disagreement and differences of opinion on how to solve complex problems are common. But our shared humanity and desire to help one another is palpably real and energizing in these troubled times.