Letters for March 7

Climate change simply is not another hoax
In early 2020, while medical and epidemiological experts were warning us that the coronavirus quickly would become a global pandemic, we treated it as a hoax perpetrated by the so-called liberal media wishing to undermine the economic growth of the country. Even masks that would have helped reduce the infection rates were set aside in favor of an absolute personal freedom that disregards the idea of communal and social responsibility.
But the hoax became real with the net effect of more than 500,000 people dying and millions more impacted by the disease.
Climate change and its known impact on the planet, in terms of extreme weather, has been another presumed hoax that should be disregarded as yet one more creation of liberal intellectuals. But once again, this hoax, too, is becoming ever more real, having led to the $200 billion dollar impact of Hurricane Harvey and now the tragic and preventable impact of the recent ice storm that tore through Texas. Once again, much like a modern-day Don Quixote we can blame wind turbines and solar power generation plants, which produce less then 10% of the state's electricity while at its peak the state lost 40% of its electricity generation capacity, largely due to the failure of fossil-fuel-based power plants.
One can, of course, live in an illusory world in which real threats are unreal and unreal ones such as a few thousand defenseless women and children at the southern border are real.
Unfortunately, the real world has a way of pushing back and it does so with great consequence. Perhaps we learn from all this and do better in the future. At least I hope we do, for our own sake and for the sake our children who will have to live on an increasingly threatened planet.
REZA LANGARI
College Station
CS Fire Department response was great
We greatly appreciated the timely action of the College Station Fire Department in responding to an evening emergency on Feb. 16. A burst water pipe in the rear wall of our garage was flooding our house, garage and yard. The CSFD team responded very quickly to cut off the water to the house and prevent more severe flood damage.
The firefighters were timely, helpful, friendly and thoroughly professional. Our sincere thanks to Captain Chet Barker, firefighter Jason Busa and driver Leon Moore. Their assistance, while under severe weather conditions, provided us with a timely and very personal example of the Rotary International motto: "Service Above Self."
JOE CERAMI
College Station