Letters for March 7

Climate change simply is not another hoax

In early 2020, while medical and epidemiological experts were warning us that the coronavirus quickly would become a global pandemic, we treated it as a hoax perpetrated by the so-called liberal media wishing to undermine the economic growth of the country. Even masks that would have helped reduce the infection rates were set aside in favor of an absolute personal freedom that disregards the idea of communal and social responsibility.

But the hoax became real with the net effect of more than 500,000 people dying and millions more impacted by the disease.

Climate change and its known impact on the planet, in terms of extreme weather, has been another presumed hoax that should be disregarded as yet one more creation of liberal intellectuals. But once again, this hoax, too, is becoming ever more real, having led to the $200 billion dollar impact of Hurricane Harvey and now the tragic and preventable impact of the recent ice storm that tore through Texas. Once again, much like a modern-day Don Quixote we can blame wind turbines and solar power generation plants, which produce less then 10% of the state's electricity while at its peak the state lost 40% of its electricity generation capacity, largely due to the failure of fossil-fuel-based power plants.