Letters for March 5

Why student debt should be canceled
John Beaver (Eagle, March 4) argued that student debt should not be forgiven and supported his argument with his personal story of putting himself through college. Unfortunately, he shows he's out of touch with the financial situation today.
I entered A&M in 1977. A full semester of tuition, fees, etc., (no room and board) ran around $250. Books were around $125. I lived off campus in a two-bedroom place for $100 a month rent. Cable was $6 and HBO was $4. I cashed a $25 dollar check every Monday to pay for lunch all week and anything left over was weekend entertainment.
Today, according to A&M's website, a semester's tuition and fees is $13,012. Books and supplies are $1,000. Housing and meals (I assume dorm) are $11,400.
That's a significant increase in the cost. There are fewer scholarships and grants available now, forcing more and more students into college-loan debt to receive an education, in what's tantamount to predatory lending.
Why the increase in cost? A former A&M department head once told me that the state used to provide about 70 percent or more of the university funding. Now it's closer to 30 percent, forcing multiple significant increases in tuition and fees to make up this gap.
We've basically become a private school administered by the state. The Legislature's continued lack of financial support for higher education is resulting in either a lack of access to a college education, or a resultant debt load that is predatory.
TROYCE WILSON
Bryan
Always had help paying for college
John Beaver (Eagle, March 4) talked about paying his way through college by working during summers. I don't know when he attended college, but when I got my degree in the mid '80s, tuition was $3 per credit hour. My out of state classmates paid $120. I remember being told at the time that the state paid the rest of my tuition because an educated population was considered to be in the interest of the state.
Since that time, the state consistently has defunded education at all levels -- shifting that burden onto the students and colleges.
To say Beaver paid his own way is not entirely correct. It was probably just as heavily subsidized as mine.
THOMAS SPELLMAN
Bryan
A&M should follow the COVID evidence
The Texas A&M University purpose statement is "To develop leaders of character dedicated to serving the greater good." As a student, I have been taught to hold fiercely to our six core values: excellence, integrity, leadership, loyalty, respect and selfless service.
As we come to yet another crossroads, we -- the current, former, and future students, families, faculty, staff, and greater community of Texas A&M University and the Bryan/College Station area -- are asking for renewed commitment from our university leadership to these same values. We ask that Texas A&M University keep our existing face covering policy in place after March 10.
Commitment to integrity in the COVID-19 pandemic means recognizing the reality of our county's and state's strained resources, our infection rates, and listening to the overwhelming research our own faculty has contributed to indicating widespread use of face coverings has a significant impact on COVID-19 infections and deaths.
Loyalty and respect to our students, health care personnel and surrounding community necessitates acknowledging how our actions impact others and not forgetting the enormous sacrifices still made every day in response to this pandemic. If we are dedicated to lead in selfless service, we must be willing to sacrifice a little of our own comfort for the protection of others, even if our state leadership does not do the same.
Former Texas A&M President Robert Gates said, "Excellence stems from a great sense of pride in who we are and what we believe in."
We have an opportunity now to stand firm and united in who we are and what we believe in at Texas A&M University and step up in leadership for our students and our state.
Texas A&M should stay committed to evidence-based practice, selfless service and respect.
Keep our face covering policy in place.
LAURA McCLESKEY
College Station
Abbott was right to end mask regulation
The announcement by Gov. Greg Abbott to remove the state mask requirements and business protocols is a good move and not totally about opening business in Texas.
Individuals who feel more comfortable or safe wearing a mask still can do so. Business operations that feel their employees and customers are better served with mask requirements still can do so. The big difference is that now the choices will be made individually and not by big government.
This is still a democratic republic not a socialist government. Let's keep and enjoy our individual freedoms, including freedom of choice.
WALTER GRIFFIN
Bryan
Please keep the Texas mask mandate
I am sharing my concerns as a Texan and a student, as somebody who cares about small business owners, teachers, first responders and our beautiful state.
During the Second World War, the U.S. military wanted to better armor its planes to prevent losses. It looked at the planes that came back from battle and noted where the most damage was: the wingtips, tail and central body.
A statistician saved us a lot of trouble when he pointed out that it was where the returning planes did not have bullet holes that needed the reinforcement -- the planes shot in those areas didn't return to be analyzed. The military had thought it discovered where the planes were taking most of the damage, but instead, it had only found where they could take it and still fly. This is called survivorship bias, and it's the same reason people don't take their full prescription of antibiotics when they start to feel fine, and then get sick again.
When your symptoms disappear while you're on your meds, it doesn't always mean you're cured -- it means the meds are working.
When Texas sees a decrease in cases, in hospitalizations and in deaths, it is not the cue to drop everything that helped get us there. It's proof we need to keep going.
Please keep the mask mandate and the other protections against the pandemic in place. We cannot afford what certainly will happen if the population believes it is safe because the governor lifted necessary orders.
ALYSSA GILMAN
College Station
City must fix its electric distribution plan
Location. Location. Location.
Through an unknown quirk of fate, we live the tale of a two-tier electrical grid. During the recent Arctic storm, the top-tier half didn't lose power (and apparently never do) because they either share a line with something critical such as a hospital or police station, or they're in a permanent buffer zone. For days, the lower-tier shouldered the suffering for the entire population.
If you're top-tier, I believe you'd care about others and the bone-cold helplessness wondering when someone arbitrarily will flip the switch that gives you electricity -- only to have them arbitrarily take it away, particularly for the sick, the young and the elderly.
To the powers that be: Please, don't stop until you find an equitable grid solution. Because of our increasing population -- requiring evermore energy -- this stress on the grid can happen again.
Until then, the city (and Realtors) should publish a map of these golden-ticket locations as they're taxpayer-funded, city-serviced home generators, making those houses preferable.
J. KATE JOHNSTON
College Station
Ignore the governor's mask declaration
Just when most of us are wearing a mask to defeat COVID, Greg Abbott implies it's time to stop. Declare victory with 228 deaths the daily average.
Just because the governor believes he has new clothes is no reason for the rest of us to go naked.
JIM LOCKE
College Station