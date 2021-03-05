Letters for March 5

Abbott was right to end mask regulation

The announcement by Gov. Greg Abbott to remove the state mask requirements and business protocols is a good move and not totally about opening business in Texas.

Individuals who feel more comfortable or safe wearing a mask still can do so. Business operations that feel their employees and customers are better served with mask requirements still can do so. The big difference is that now the choices will be made individually and not by big government.

This is still a democratic republic not a socialist government. Let's keep and enjoy our individual freedoms, including freedom of choice.

WALTER GRIFFIN

Bryan

Please keep the Texas mask mandate

I am sharing my concerns as a Texan and a student, as somebody who cares about small business owners, teachers, first responders and our beautiful state.

During the Second World War, the U.S. military wanted to better armor its planes to prevent losses. It looked at the planes that came back from battle and noted where the most damage was: the wingtips, tail and central body.