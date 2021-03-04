Letters for March 4

The other three earned degrees were a carbon copy: for my next three degrees (which were another bachelors, a masters and a doctorate) I drove a '48 Chevy, then a '57 Chevy that I paid a couple hundred dollars for, and paid off the tuition again with summer work, still living in rented apartments. I was able to start work with owing some tuition debt; but it was not overwhelming. I went to school because I wanted to learn, not because I thought society was forcing me to become educated.

George Will's latest book The Conservative Sensibility cautions us that we as a people are becoming very comfortable thinking the government will take care of our needs. His answer is that the government provides the framework for people to thrive, but people have to take the initiative to do so.

My conundrum is this: Are even the younger generation now thinking the world owes them a living? I doubt that, especially with seeing our hardworking students at A&M and Blinn. I would love to hear our local students' opinions on this subject.

JOHN BEAVER

Bryan

