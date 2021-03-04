Letters for March 4

Thankful for the COVID vaccine and proud to be an American
Last week, I and my wife were vaccinated at the Washington County COVID-19 vaccination hub, and the Brazos County vaccination hub, respectively.
While there, I tried to imagine how much caring, coordination, ingenuity and hard work by the people of each country made a modern day miracle possible.
Our country's citizens (left, right and in-between politically) are far better than we are frequently portrayed in the national media.
I truly am thankful for the vaccine and still proud to be an American!
Government shuldn't assume the current student debt load
Knowing that I'm in a community with a university and several colleges, I am aware that many students here are working hard to earn their degrees and credentials. What confuses me is the concept that keeps popping up that student debt should be forgiven.
I am confounded by this because I earned four degrees without any assistance of any kind. To keep from sounding like the old guy who walked uphill to school both ways in the snow, here are the facts: My first degree I earned while paying my tuition through school and summer jobs: I drove a redeemed '52 Plymouth from the junkyard and a '53 Ford that I kept running for those four years, and I lived in small rented apartments.
The other three earned degrees were a carbon copy: for my next three degrees (which were another bachelors, a masters and a doctorate) I drove a '48 Chevy, then a '57 Chevy that I paid a couple hundred dollars for, and paid off the tuition again with summer work, still living in rented apartments. I was able to start work with owing some tuition debt; but it was not overwhelming. I went to school because I wanted to learn, not because I thought society was forcing me to become educated.
George Will's latest book The Conservative Sensibility cautions us that we as a people are becoming very comfortable thinking the government will take care of our needs. His answer is that the government provides the framework for people to thrive, but people have to take the initiative to do so.
My conundrum is this: Are even the younger generation now thinking the world owes them a living? I doubt that, especially with seeing our hardworking students at A&M and Blinn. I would love to hear our local students' opinions on this subject.
People should tell their neighbord why masks are necessary
It is sad that after a year of COVID-19, there are still people who don't understand how the virus is transmitted. Paul Padron's letter (Eagle, Feb. 25) shows that he is one of those people. He said, "Masks are as good as a screen door on a submarine".
I would hope that a good neighbor in Iola would take Paul aside and explain how COVID-19 is transmitted and why masks are effective.
