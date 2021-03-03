Letters for March 3

Writer's condemnation of Rush Limbaugh was unwarranted
I would like to appeal to James Roth's better angel because it didn't appear in his letter (Eagle, Feb. 24).
First, James, it's too soon. Regardless of your opinion of Rush Limbaugh, he had millions of listeners and devoted fans who cared deeply for him and his family, grieving with them during this unfortunate time.
Second, your divisive and hurtful castigation of Rush Limbaugh is itself hurtful to those of us who are very sad to see him go.
Third, while you're entitled to your opinion about any celebrity, it sounds to me like you hardly, if ever, listened to Rush's radio program.
Fourth, I appeal to your better angels and ask that you think twice before taking quotes out of context from a program that has tens of thousands of hours of material.
Fifth, I appeal to all our better angels to ask that anyone you doesn't like listening to -- whether it be Rush Limbaugh or Joe Biden -- just avoid listening and limit any harmful effect their words may have.
Sixth, I'll just quote one thing Rush said: "Words mean things." It's difficult to claim that Rush's words were harmful but Roth's words aren't.
PHILIP HURLEY
Bryan
First responders to accidents should give better directions
I support local law enforcement and first responders for the most part. However, an experience with a Bryan police officer on the evening of Feb. 27 told me that there is always room for them to improve in some areas. One of those areas is the securing of an accident scene.
Approaching the scene of an accident at Carson Street and Finfeather Road at 7:30 p.m.,you could not tell what lanes were accessible in the dark. When I entered a lane that was open, I had a firefighter pounding on my vehicle and a Bryan police officer telling me that I needed to pay better attention. He told that to an individual who has held a commercial driver license since 1997 and is a professional driver, driving instructor and trainer. I could probably teach him a thing or two when it comes to driving.
He needs to do a better job of securing the scene of an accident. If there is a lane that officials do not want you to access, then they need to block it off -- such as the simple action of placing orange reflective cones across the lane they don't want you to enter.
CHRIS YERBY
Bryan
Judge W.T. 'Tom' McDonald was inspired by his love for Bryan
I knew Judge Tom McDonald as a neighbor, as a community builder and a creative gardener. Others knew him far longer than I did, and they have many more memories of ways he blessed this town and his friends and family.
Of all the things I could say about Tom, my clearest memory is the smile and twinkle in his eye when other people joined him in good causes. He always looked so pleased to see others turning out to support ways to make life better in Bryan.
You could tell that his heart was touched by everyone who joined in on projects to help other citizens, and his smile recognized the good he knew we could all do.
Tom McDonald civic love was inspiring, and his accomplishments are all around us.
PHILIP SMITH
Bryan
The legacy left behind by radio pundit Rush Limbaugh
Rush was right.
WINCY WALKER
College Station