Letters for March 3

Bryan

First responders to accidents should give better directions

I support local law enforcement and first responders for the most part. However, an experience with a Bryan police officer on the evening of Feb. 27 told me that there is always room for them to improve in some areas. One of those areas is the securing of an accident scene.

Approaching the scene of an accident at Carson Street and Finfeather Road at 7:30 p.m.,you could not tell what lanes were accessible in the dark. When I entered a lane that was open, I had a firefighter pounding on my vehicle and a Bryan police officer telling me that I needed to pay better attention. He told that to an individual who has held a commercial driver license since 1997 and is a professional driver, driving instructor and trainer. I could probably teach him a thing or two when it comes to driving.

He needs to do a better job of securing the scene of an accident. If there is a lane that officials do not want you to access, then they need to block it off -- such as the simple action of placing orange reflective cones across the lane they don't want you to enter.

CHRIS YERBY

Bryan

Judge W.T. 'Tom' McDonald was inspired by his love for Bryan