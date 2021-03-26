Letters for March 26

We must stop the For the Peoples Act in the Senate
For the Peoples Act HR-1 really sounds like this is for the people, but let's look at it and see. It gives the federal government the authority to administer elections.
It mandates automatic voter registration in all 50 states. It prevents election officials from removing ineligible voters from registries. It bans state voter ID laws. It ensures illegal immigrants can vote. It allows felons to vote. It allows 16 year olds to register to vote. It requires states to accept ballots 10 days after elections.
There are 22 other requirements by the federal government -- these are just an example of some of them. If this is allowed to stand we will lose the country we have grown to love.
It is in the Senate for approval. We must stop it.
BOB ELLIS
Bryan
Hope CS Council and the people never say 'Enough!'
In responding to Chip Howard's letter (Eagle, March 24) on "Will the council give up freedom for peace" it is concerning that his view of Francis Schaeffer's How Should We Then Live? reflects a limited understanding of Schaeffer's meaning.
In the section on "The Age of Personal Peace and Affluence," Schaeffer notes that "A general acceptance of selfish values (personal peace and affluence) accompanied the rejection of a Christian consensus" which had placed a value on individual lives based on the Golden Rule which required individuals to "do unto others as you would they do unto you."
Schaeffer explains that, in that context, "Personal Peace" means "I want to be left alone, and I don't care what happens to the man across the street or across the world."
And in Schaeffer's view, "Affluence" means "things, things, things, always more things -- and success is seen as an abundance of things."
So, in response to Howard's last statement that, "The College Station City Council will no doubt continue to test that hypothesis until voters finally say 'enough!' " I can only say that I hope the residents and the City Council of College Station never will say "enough" when it comes to following the Golden Rule.
BLANCHE BRICK
College Station
This community isn't very welcoming to veterans
Veteran friendly community? A 20-year veteran who proudly served his country has been in the Brazos Valley for more than six months. He has applied for several jobs that match his Army training in logistics and still no jobs.
He feels that a veteran is considered second rate against an Aggie ring.
I don't blame him.
BILLY ROE
Bryan