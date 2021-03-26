Letters for March 26

We must stop the For the Peoples Act in the Senate

For the Peoples Act HR-1 really sounds like this is for the people, but let's look at it and see. It gives the federal government the authority to administer elections.

It mandates automatic voter registration in all 50 states. It prevents election officials from removing ineligible voters from registries. It bans state voter ID laws. It ensures illegal immigrants can vote. It allows felons to vote. It allows 16 year olds to register to vote. It requires states to accept ballots 10 days after elections.

There are 22 other requirements by the federal government -- these are just an example of some of them. If this is allowed to stand we will lose the country we have grown to love.

It is in the Senate for approval. We must stop it.

BOB ELLIS

Bryan

Hope CS Council and the people never say 'Enough!'

In responding to Chip Howard's letter (Eagle, March 24) on "Will the council give up freedom for peace" it is concerning that his view of Francis Schaeffer's How Should We Then Live? reflects a limited understanding of Schaeffer's meaning.