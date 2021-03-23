Letters for March 23

Does it seem right that local utilities can get price gouged?

Let me get this straight. If there is some kind of disaster and there is a run on some commodities (bottled water, toilet paper, etc.) and a store raises the price on that commodity by 100%, that's price gouging and is illegal.

But if a local utility needs more electricity during a disaster, it's charged 1000% more and that's legal. And if one local utility can't pay this, other local utilities have to make that up.

Does this seem right?

DON BARRON

College Station

Do we have an agency to warn of government corruption?

I read (Eagle, March 21) on page A9 the following headline and lead sentence: "Mexican governor's finances questioned: MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's agency for curbing money laundering said Friday the governor of the northern border state of Tamaulipas owns a large number of luxury properties that it says don't match the income from his government jobs over the past 20 years."

Do we have an agency like this in the United States of America?

JEFFERY L EWERS

College Station