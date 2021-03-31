Letters for March 23

False statements belong on faux news

The letter by Bob Ellis (Eagle, March 26) had a number of false statements about HR1.

The lies were: prevent election official from removing illegal voters from rolls, allowing illegal aliens to vote, allowing felons to vote, registering 16 year olds.

I love my country as does everyone I know and spreading misinformation should be left to faux news.

GARY HALTER

College Station

Incomplete information needs clarification

Incomplete information can be misleading. Bob Ellis' remarks (Eagle, March 26) about the For The People Act of 2021 need clarification.

Voters won't have to register unless they want to. The Act does require each state to establish and operate an automatic system to register people eligible to vote. But the state must notify eligible voters and allow them to opt out of automatic registration. (Section 1012 (a))