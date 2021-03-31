Letters for March 23

False statements belong on faux news
The letter by Bob Ellis (Eagle, March 26) had a number of false statements about HR1.
The lies were: prevent election official from removing illegal voters from rolls, allowing illegal aliens to vote, allowing felons to vote, registering 16 year olds.
I love my country as does everyone I know and spreading misinformation should be left to faux news.
GARY HALTER
College Station
Incomplete information needs clarification
Incomplete information can be misleading. Bob Ellis' remarks (Eagle, March 26) about the For The People Act of 2021 need clarification.
Voters won't have to register unless they want to. The Act does require each state to establish and operate an automatic system to register people eligible to vote. But the state must notify eligible voters and allow them to opt out of automatic registration. (Section 1012 (a))
Election officials can remove ineligible voters based on objective and reliable evidence that the registrant is ineligible to vote. In the act, conditions not considered objective and reliable evidence are registrant's failure to vote in any election, registrant's failure to respond to election notices, and registrant's failure to take any other action with respect to the registrant's status as a registrant. (Section 8A(1)(2)(A-C))
Each state sets ID requirements to vote in person (www.usa.gov/who-can-vote). However, for voters requesting absentee ballots, the act prohibits states from requiring an ID and notarized and/or witnessed signature. (Section 307)
Non-citizens -- undocumented immigrants and permanent legal residents -- can't vote in federal elections. (www.usa.gov/who-can-vote) Nothing in the Act changes that law.
The act doesn't specifically address whether felons can vote in elections. Normally, states set these rules. (www.usa.gov/who-can-vote)
The legal age to vote in federal elections is 18. In the act, Section 1054 supports minors' involvement in election activities. To encourage involvement, Section 1094(1-2) allows individuals between the ages of 16 and 18 years old to register to vote.
The act requires states to accept absentee ballots within 10 days of election day if ballots are postmarked or signed by a voter on or before election day. (Section 307(c)(1)(A-B))
Worth noting: The act makes voting easier for working people, the elderly and people with disabilities by supporting early voting, mail-in voting and drop boxes at reasonable locations.
ANN PAWLAK
College Station
God will judge all same-sex couples
If the Catholic church is going to say "no" to same-sex marriage, it is strange that it has allowed the expansion of participation of women in the Mass.
When I was a boy in the 1950s, the boys served at the altar and the girls sang in the choir. Women were not allowed in the sanctuary during Mass.
Today, sexual crossovers abound. This is harmful. Haim Ginott, an educational psychologist, said that a boy becomes a man, capable of fulfilling his sexual destiny, when he gains expertise in disciplines that are culturally distinguishable as male.
Today, thanks to "equal opportunity," few disciplines are distinguished as male or female. This cuts at the heart of traditional marriage.
If members of the same sex wish to have relations, they don't have to complicate their life. They simply can have relations.
The church not withstanding, God is their judge.
VINCENT CAMPISE
Bryan