Letters for March 2

Better to move to renewable energy than fix gas and oil

As consumers of electric power, we might best be wary of those blaming power outages and rolling blackouts on renewable energy sources such as wind and solar. As clearly stated by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the electric power grid, most of the failures can be traced to natural gas and coal operations, since these sources still supply the bulk of power on the grid.

It's harmful on many levels to favor a false narrative concocted to prop up an increasingly troubled fossil fuel-based energy sector, while renewables outperform it in the marketplace. Shutting down oil refineries during extreme weather events, from floods to freezes, have amplified the hazards, quickly driving up fuel costs. Pricing instabilities, whether related to geopolitics or extreme weather, will continue to plague fossil fuels.

Irrational fixation on these technologies impedes the market position that Texas, with abundant wind and sun, could harvest, nurturing the steady, permanent job growth fostered through innovation, manufacturing and service in renewables.