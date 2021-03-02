Letters for March 2

Better to move to renewable energy than fix gas and oil
As consumers of electric power, we might best be wary of those blaming power outages and rolling blackouts on renewable energy sources such as wind and solar. As clearly stated by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the electric power grid, most of the failures can be traced to natural gas and coal operations, since these sources still supply the bulk of power on the grid.
It's harmful on many levels to favor a false narrative concocted to prop up an increasingly troubled fossil fuel-based energy sector, while renewables outperform it in the marketplace. Shutting down oil refineries during extreme weather events, from floods to freezes, have amplified the hazards, quickly driving up fuel costs. Pricing instabilities, whether related to geopolitics or extreme weather, will continue to plague fossil fuels.
Irrational fixation on these technologies impedes the market position that Texas, with abundant wind and sun, could harvest, nurturing the steady, permanent job growth fostered through innovation, manufacturing and service in renewables.
Consumers should not permit the promise of a clean, robust and vibrant energy economy in Texas to be thwarted by those so wedded to receding technologies that they will issue false statements serving their own short-term gains and ideologies over the interests of Texans.
Contrary to attempts by flawed messengers to use last week's freeze as a pretext to rail against clean, renewable energy, it should be a call to action to scale up this dynamic economic engine that can place Texas in a position of global leadership.
Nature has sent a not-so-subtle market signal that we're better advised to accelerate our transition to the new energy economy, rather than cling to an outdated one whose future may be littered with stranded assets as investors take flight.
RAYMOND TARPLEY
College Station
Texas shouldn't wait on the feds to protect our borders
When is Texas going to quit waiting for the federal government to secure our borders?
We should be able to protect our own.
LEE DAVIS
Bryan