Letters for March 19

DEBBIE OKRINA

Bryan

Donald Trump's legacy will be the people who lie

Donald Trump's dangerous legacy will be how he showed the body politic that truth doesn't matter. His practice is to go ahead and lie if it suits him. Then repeat the lie. Most importantly, repeat the lie again and again and again.

There always will be enough people to repeat the lie. If you're famous, they just let you do it. It becomes easy to convince large swaths of the public that it's okay to accept whatever "alternative" facts fits their perception.

In fact, if something goes against what you want to believe, attack it. Call it "fake news," grab a strawman, move the goal post, beg the question or Trump's personal favorite logical fallacy, tu quoque (avoiding having to engage with criticism by turning it back on the accuser).

This is nothing new in the big wide world. Little is. The audacity and size of the stage, however, is on a scale not seen in recent history and it's contagious. Like COVID-19.