Letters for March 19

Masks don't affect the ability to buy groceries
It is said that every analogy limps, but I nevertheless will hazard to write one.
"I think it is tyrannical to tell drivers that they must travel on the right side of the road, especially since the left-hand side is equally paved. I thin motorists should be encouraged to use the right side, but never required."
Hundreds of people have been working to provide a COVID vaccine, and results can be seen. The governor's face-mask ruling is harmful and I contend that you can buy just as many H-E-B groceries with a mask as you can without one.
VINCENT CAMPISE
Bryan
Jim Stewart and the vaccine hub people are great
Shout out to Jim Stewart and all of the people at the Brazos Center working to vaccinate our community. I got my first dose this week and as someone who is a little squeamish about getting shots, I can say it was a breeze.
The whole operation from signing up to getting vaccinated was so well organized, it was impressive. It was quick, easy and painless.
I can't wait until the whole community is vaccinated and we can get back to being closer in-person.
Much appreciation!
DEBBIE OKRINA
Bryan
Donald Trump's legacy will be the people who lie
Donald Trump's dangerous legacy will be how he showed the body politic that truth doesn't matter. His practice is to go ahead and lie if it suits him. Then repeat the lie. Most importantly, repeat the lie again and again and again.
There always will be enough people to repeat the lie. If you're famous, they just let you do it. It becomes easy to convince large swaths of the public that it's okay to accept whatever "alternative" facts fits their perception.
In fact, if something goes against what you want to believe, attack it. Call it "fake news," grab a strawman, move the goal post, beg the question or Trump's personal favorite logical fallacy, tu quoque (avoiding having to engage with criticism by turning it back on the accuser).
This is nothing new in the big wide world. Little is. The audacity and size of the stage, however, is on a scale not seen in recent history and it's contagious. Like COVID-19.
There was no way Gov. Greg Abbott was going to be outdone by South Dakota's Kristi Noem, who used CPAC to crow over the claim that her choice to "never shut down" was what was best for those in her state. She's lying and will continue the lie that her state was virtually unaffected by COVID-19. She will continue to convince those who want to believe she was right as long as she never admits that she was wrong. Dead men tell no tales, after all.
Now, despite the fact that the Houston area has cases representing all of the currently known variants, Gov. Abbott has tied his big "Mission Accomplished" banner across the state. There's nothing to worry about here!
It won't matter if the statistics show that thousands of people needlessly died as a result.
Just keep lying.
JONI MASSENGALE
College Station
Reagan's columns are untrue and unpatriotic
The COVID Relief Bill finally has passed. What a huge and historic victory for the American people -- and this is just the beginning.
Now the country can move forward on the virus and the economy. The Biden administration is putting patriotism and the nation's public health above politics and political careers.
Two recent columns by Michael Reagan were totally and truly unpatriotic. They do nothing to heal the problems of the diversity of the parties in the United States right now. They clearly prolong the bleeding in our nation.
Sure, there are pros and cons on any legislation, but let's get together now and trust each other to work for a better tomorrow for our nation.
It's about time.
As for Michael Reagan: I hope his columns help him sell a lot of his book.
TYRONE GORMLEY
Bryan
Thank you to unknown angels who rescured man
I want to thank my unknown angels who rushed to my rescue on Feb. 16.
I was crossing the parking lot to the emergency room entrance at CHI St. Joseph Hospital in College Station when I fell on the ice that covered the driveway.
Three or four people rushed to help me up and into a wheelchair, risking their own chance of falling.
I am now recovering from a hip ball replacement and I think of them, pray for them and thank my heavenly Father for placing them there in my time of need.
You know who you are: Thank you.
A.C. VINZANT
College Station
A trillion here, a trillion there equals real money
We hear the word trillion bandied around a lot these days -- a trillion dollars here, a trillion dollars there. Pretty soon we'll be talking about real money.
That's the problem. Some people in government can't look at a $2 trillion stimulus bailout and think of it like it is real money, money that will have to be paid back some day. Not by me though (I'm in my 80s) but by succeeding generations.
The recent stimulus bill contains only 10% for COVID relief. The rest of the stimulus bill needed to be eliminated at this time and not rolled into a give-out for various causes or state giveaways.
Do you know that the number trillion has 12 zeros in it? If you took a trillion dollars in one dollar bills and laid it out, it would reach from the earth to the sun? When you visualize it that way you can understand just how serious it is for our national debt when we add trillions to our debt in just a few years.
Printing money that we don't have is not the answer. Inflation always looms when there is large debt. Please, Congress, watch your spending. This is not the time for additional reckless spending.
Our nation needs to treat debt for the threat that it is.
JOAN HOLTZAPPLE
Bryan
Perhaps we should think about the statehood bill
State Rep. Kyle Biedermann filed bill 1359 on March 5 and it now has moved to the House Committee on State Affairs. This bill is for the purpose of determining Texas residents' interest in becoming an independent country.
At this time and under past and current political conditions, both Democratic and Republican, the career elected officials in Washington are not working in the interest of the citizens of the United States. The career politicians continue to undermine the Constitution and erode the freedoms of the citizens.
The current group of socialists seem headed for bankrupting the country and eliminating border control.
ROSS GEORGE
College Station