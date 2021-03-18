 Skip to main content
Letters for March 18

Letters for March 18

Where is the help for our veterans in Bryan and College Station?

I am a 77-year-old Vietnam veteran with hearing aid problems. The VA Care in the community office has called every audiologist in Bryan-College Station and not one is willing to program VA-issued hearing aids. It's too much trouble completing the required documentation to service veterans.

Without a local provider, I am forced to drive 80 miles one-way to the VA in Waco. Why is this?

Does Bryan-College Station just give lip service to veterans?

FRANK LUNA

Bryan

Border coordinator gave a less-than-truthful answer

Roberta Jacobson, White House border coordinator, gave a statement on the position of the Biden administration in the border crisis -- of course, they wouldn't admit that it is a crisis. Indeed, she couldn't even call these persons illegal; rather she referred to them as "irregular."

Jacobson even stated that the administration is trying to broaden eligibility requirements -- that is, make it easier for these "irregular" immigrants to remain in the U.S., perhaps even providing a path to citizenship. Most laughable, was her statement that the Biden administration has made significant progress in meeting this "challenge."

Given the recent reports on a significant increase in the number of illegals crossing our border, this was a less than truthful presentation.

KEITH ARNOLD

Bryan

aLL Types of volunteers still are needed at the Brazos Center

Volunteer at the Brazos Center if:

• You want to see professionals acting very professionally.

• You want to see how a very efficient clinical operation is run.

• You want to help your Brazos Valley neighbors receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

• You want to be around upbeat people.

• You want to hear people say "Thank you," "You are welcome," "Congratulations," "I am so thankful," "Yay!" "This is a momentous moment."

• You want to help other volunteers so that they don't get burned out."

• You want to be the solution, not the problem.

• You want to make a difference.

All types of volunteers are still needed on a continuous basis -- especially those who are licensed to administer vaccinations. I have been volunteering and I am amazed at the efficiency and professionalism of this clinic. It is fun, uplifting and important work. So, make a difference and volunteer: timecounts.org/bv-vaccinehub

Dr. PAM JOHNSON

College Station

