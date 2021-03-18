Letters for March 18

Given the recent reports on a significant increase in the number of illegals crossing our border, this was a less than truthful presentation.

KEITH ARNOLD

Bryan

aLL Types of volunteers still are needed at the Brazos Center

Volunteer at the Brazos Center if:

• You want to see professionals acting very professionally.

• You want to see how a very efficient clinical operation is run.

• You want to help your Brazos Valley neighbors receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

• You want to be around upbeat people.

• You want to hear people say "Thank you," "You are welcome," "Congratulations," "I am so thankful," "Yay!" "This is a momentous moment."

• You want to help other volunteers so that they don't get burned out."

• You want to be the solution, not the problem.

• You want to make a difference.