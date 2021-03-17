Letters for March 17

Jessica Anderson, in contrast, pointed out that he is a leftist ideologue who used his political influence to help shape legislation which promoted the pro-abortion agenda. He helped shape policy in developing legislation to force pro-life facilities to present information regarding the option of abortion. In her opinion it was a blatant promotion of abortion. This might be a good time for bipartisan cooperation. We could find a lawyer who would take on inequities in our health care and someone who would take a non-political look at the abortion issue. Maybe someone who actually would "follow the science" that is the mantra of the day since science through DNA work and advanced imagery has shown conclusively that fetal development is, of course, only the beginning, first stage on the continuum of life that ultimately ends in our death, even when it is artificially ended through abortion.