Letters for March 17

Some businesses created more equal than others
During times of crisis and natural disasters such as hurricanes, tornadoes and floods, businesses are prohibited from excessively increasing prices for their goods and services. To do otherwise is considered price gouging.
Price gouging is against the law and punishable by fines and/or prison.
Prior to the recent snow and ice storms that affected every county in Texas, a unit of electricity purchased by municipal energy providers cost roughly $30. That same unit of electricity increased to $9,000 during the time when millions of families were freezing in the dark and were without water and desperate to keep warm.
The explanation for this paradox is simple. To paraphrase George Orwell: All businesses are created equal. But some businesses are more equal than others.
Think this is wrong?
Tell it to the governor.
DENNIS MALONEY
College Station
We should find bipartisan person to find the truth
It was good to see The Eagle publish a balanced editorial discussion on whether Xavier Becerra should be the next Health and Human Service secretary (Eagle, March 11). Both columnists communicated their preferences and reasons.
David Balto touted the job Becerra did in California as the attorney general in challenging Big Pharma in their policies which, in effect, likely created unfair trade practices and ultimately higher and unfair drug pricing. If this analysis is accurate, I applaud his work.
Jessica Anderson, in contrast, pointed out that he is a leftist ideologue who used his political influence to help shape legislation which promoted the pro-abortion agenda. He helped shape policy in developing legislation to force pro-life facilities to present information regarding the option of abortion. In her opinion it was a blatant promotion of abortion. This might be a good time for bipartisan cooperation. We could find a lawyer who would take on inequities in our health care and someone who would take a non-political look at the abortion issue. Maybe someone who actually would "follow the science" that is the mantra of the day since science through DNA work and advanced imagery has shown conclusively that fetal development is, of course, only the beginning, first stage on the continuum of life that ultimately ends in our death, even when it is artificially ended through abortion.
Are we more likely to find a whiz-bang lawyer who is an ideologue, but who is still willing to take a hard look at the other side and behave in what the opposing side believes is a more morally, less partisan fashion, or are we more likely to find a person who is open to consider all aspects of an issue but just so happens to be a fantastic legal crusader for the public?
I personally am weary of ideologues.
MIKE TERRAL
College Station
Don't be fooled by cries of climate change advocates
Much like the Yeti and Bigfoot, climate change is a hoax.
Our climate has been ever changing since day one. It changes with every time scale, whether it be decades, centuries or millennia.
Don't be fooled by religious dogma, disguised as science.
GARY M. GAITHER
College Station