Letters for March 14

BTU's credit rating affected by council interference
\The recent article in The Eagle about the review of BTU's credit ratings is very troubling. The unorthodox charging system for utilities in the state of Texas can put residents and businesses in total financial ruin at any time.
It is illogical to think that during a disaster that a supplier of whatever product can gauge the market and the payers for whatever price it determine is convenient to it. During hurricanes, vendors cannot charge whatever price they want for gasoline.
The charging system in the state of Texas is going to have a detrimental effect on the credit rating of BTU and the rating is going to be further downgraded by the inexperience of the Bryan City Council members and the carelessness in the way they have taken money from BTU and used it for things that are really of no benefit to the electrical system and residents of Bryan.
The council has consistently taken money from BTU that has reduced its financial strength and put unnecessary requirements on it to pay for projects that are not relative to the production of energy or the safekeeping of energy in Bryan.
The Bryan City Council has taken at least $20 million of cash recently from BTU. It required BTU to bury power lines at a cost upward of $8 million a mile or more and that is a policy across the city. Council members also paid to sell the Gibbons Creek reservoir, so that is another reduction in the funding available to the residents of Bryan to help the electrical utility system in Bryan.
Thank you, BTU leadership and employees, for all you have done for the city.
MICHAEL SOUTHERLAND
Bryan
Bryan firefighters were magnificent in response
It was not a fire, thank goodness. On Friday night, my husband became concerned when our carbon monoxide detector began blaring periodic alarms and he called 911 for help. Within five minutes of the call, firefighters were at our home, checking the alarm systems and measuring for dangerous levels.
Fortunately, it was a defective alarm system that needed to be replaced. But they tested for everything, changed batteries and explained the system's operation. They were efficient, courteous, professional and knowledgeable.
Never did they make us feel foolish or stupid. Instead we felt safe and confident that we were well-protected by our local firefighters in small, as well as large, emergencies.
Thank you, Bryan firefighters. You are the best!
CHARLENE CLARK
Bryan