Letters for March 14

BTU's credit rating affected by council interference

\The recent article in The Eagle about the review of BTU's credit ratings is very troubling. The unorthodox charging system for utilities in the state of Texas can put residents and businesses in total financial ruin at any time.

It is illogical to think that during a disaster that a supplier of whatever product can gauge the market and the payers for whatever price it determine is convenient to it. During hurricanes, vendors cannot charge whatever price they want for gasoline.

The charging system in the state of Texas is going to have a detrimental effect on the credit rating of BTU and the rating is going to be further downgraded by the inexperience of the Bryan City Council members and the carelessness in the way they have taken money from BTU and used it for things that are really of no benefit to the electrical system and residents of Bryan.

The council has consistently taken money from BTU that has reduced its financial strength and put unnecessary requirements on it to pay for projects that are not relative to the production of energy or the safekeeping of energy in Bryan.