Letters for March 12

I actually have heard these sentiments from young parents. If students can have their place, why can't families have theirs? The ROO may help your family find just that place when the time comes.

CHARLES BARR

College Station

CS doesn't have starter homes for young families

College Station's Restrictive Occupancy Overlay will have no impact on the availability of student housing

That's' not what you've been hearing. But if you understand the actual mechanics of the overlay you conclude it's fewer less than 18% of the city's subdivisions will obtain it, and those that do will have few four-unrelated rental operations to start with. And finally, these will be grandfathered.

Here's the backstory. When Bryan adopted its two-unrelated restriction 14 years ago, it developed a method for predicting where the restriction could be obtained. The homestead owners are obtained from Brazos CAD records, and all others are assumed to be rental owners. If the homestead ownership is less than 50%, it can be assumed the subdivision cannot get it. In the entire area from the campus down to Harvey Mitchell Parkway, only about 250 homes are in subdivision that can get the vote.