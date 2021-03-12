Letters for March 12

New COVID relief bill only adds to our huge debt
The latest COVID relief bill provides less than 10% for COVID relief. But people in India will get aid, and Los Angeles will get bail-out money to the tune of $1.35 billion. And the child tax credit is not temporary but increases to $$3,600 for children under 6 and $8,000 for children under 18.
Thanks to the Democratic run House and Senate, the U.S. is becoming a welfare state. But no one has explained how the items in the bill will be paid for.
These examples are only the tip of the welfare iceberg. The U.S. is broke and wallowing in huge national debt.
We all should care, but too many do not.
ELIZABETH TEBEAUX
College Station
What about some help for landlords not being paid?
As victims of the current protection granted by our government to tenants refusing to pay rent to legal property owners and, in some cases, utilities based supposedly on the current pandemic crisis, we are at a loss to see the logic in the government's position. Our property is not covered by any government-insured program or insurance, yet we are unable to evict the non-paying tenants owing, at present, in excess of $7,000 -- nor will any agency assist us in gaining access to the property for inspection as required by the written lease.
We are retired, living on small investments such as a property in Brazoria County supplementing our Social Security. We both are older than 80, while these non-paying deadbeats -- protected from eviction by our government -- are half our age, in their 40s. Brazoria County is, of course, expecting payment of taxes -- with penalties -- although to date it has had no success in returning the property to the legal owner.
Two questions:
• How and why has the federal government taken such a position as to the occupancy of a property that it neither owns nor has any financial interest?
• Since the property owners suffer from this government mandate, should not the property owner be reimbursed for their loss? What is sure is that the government soon will send a $1,400 check to these 40-year-old deadbeats.
Justice? We think not.
Mr. and Mrs. THOMAS E. GILES
College Station
What a CS ROO would not do to exiasiting homeowners
The city of College Station is considering a Restricted Occupancy Overlay would limit the occupancy of single family homes to two unrelated individuals.
It is perhaps easier to explain the ROO by saying what it's not:
• There are no limits on the number of related people who can live in a home.
• The ROO is not city-wide.
• Only neighborhood phases can vote to adopt it.
• A mere handful of neighborhood phases north of Harvey Mitchell Parkway have enough owner-occupied homes conceivably to muster enough votes to adopt the ROO.
• Existing rental properties will be "grandfathered" in some way.
• Homes still can be rented, just not to a bunch of unrelated people.
• There will be little immediate effect on student housing availability due to "grandfathering."
- The ROO is legal, supported by a Supreme Court case similar to our situation.
• Restricting single-family home occupancy is a common method of preserving family friendly neighborhoods in college towns, including several in Texas and in the Southeast Conference.
Not to make light of the importance of this issue, but for you students offended by the idea of not being able to live with your three, four or five buddies in a house, I can assure you that your attitude will change with two phrases: "I do" and "Honey, I'm pregnant." You suddenly will not want to live next door to the "stealth dorm" you once occupied. You'll start searching for an affordable house to buy or rent on a quiet street ... and not be able to find one in College Station.
I actually have heard these sentiments from young parents. If students can have their place, why can't families have theirs? The ROO may help your family find just that place when the time comes.
CHARLES BARR
College Station
CS doesn't have starter homes for young families
College Station's Restrictive Occupancy Overlay will have no impact on the availability of student housing
That's' not what you've been hearing. But if you understand the actual mechanics of the overlay you conclude it's fewer less than 18% of the city's subdivisions will obtain it, and those that do will have few four-unrelated rental operations to start with. And finally, these will be grandfathered.
Here's the backstory. When Bryan adopted its two-unrelated restriction 14 years ago, it developed a method for predicting where the restriction could be obtained. The homestead owners are obtained from Brazos CAD records, and all others are assumed to be rental owners. If the homestead ownership is less than 50%, it can be assumed the subdivision cannot get it. In the entire area from the campus down to Harvey Mitchell Parkway, only about 250 homes are in subdivision that can get the vote.
The fact the "student neighborhoods" can't actually get the Restrictive Occupancy Overlay speaks volumes about its true purpose, which has nothing to do with parties or improved code enforcement. Lower-income workers and starter families simply cannot compete with the high cash flow from the four-unrelated, rent-by-the-room business model. Consequently, housing for the starter family market has shrunk steadily and moved southward. Most of what remains that can actually get the overlay is between Harvey Mitchell Parkway and William D. Fitch Parkway.
The parents of small children do worry about the student lifestyle. But the College Station City Council has a larger problem: We're at risk of having what is called the "missing middle."
If we don't have housing that is affordable for starter families, we can't attract the workforce that lives there, and that's the workforce that is essential to entrepreneurial startup companies, new tech companies, and the knowledge-based service industries.
If we don't do something now, there soon won't be a missing middle left to worry about.
FRED DUPRIEST
College Station
Rolling blackouts during the freeze were the way to go
I can only speak for myself and, hopefully, residents of 77840 in College Station. I would like to commend the persons who were able to manage the power grid during this Arctic cold last week for such a wonderful job.
I thought the rolling blackouts were the best possible solution to a problem unseen before in Texas. My sympathy goes out to those who had no electricity or water.
By having electricity on and off for days we were able to keep warm and prevent burst water pipes.
I sincerely wish all of Texas could have been managed as College Station did.
BARBARA PARSLEY
College Station
Cruz's Senate votes should reflect reality
I can understand why Ted Cruz wanted to take his family to a warm place during the recent unprecedented Texas winter storm. Once the storm began, he couldn't have done much to restore heat or water to my home.
I only wish his votes in the Senate reflected the reality faced by millions of responsible Texans whose jobs, family obligations and personal finances forced them to stay in Texas and endure the misery.
ANNE RAYMOND
College Station