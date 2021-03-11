Letters for March 11

Where will young folks be with rising costs?

John Beaver (Eagle, March 4) definitely should be extremely proud of the fact that you hold four degrees, including masters and doctorates. This shows your commitment to education.

I would be more inclined to agree with his proposed assessment of "our younger generation" if I knew when and where, including the names of the universities, he attended to earn his degrees. My understanding would increase greatly if he provided the amount of his tuition, including books and supplies. But wait, I almost forgot to ask about the amount of rent he paid while he attend the various universities. In addition, tell me how he has used the knowledge he gained to help his community.

For myself, I am 70 years old and have student loans that I continue to pay for my undergraduate and masters degree in social work. I earned my masters in social work in May 2004. I retired from employment, but not social work, almost seven years ago. I have contributed greatly to our community. I would certainly appreciate a forgiveness of my student loans.

Yes, I know I was not the traditional student, but think about where "our younger generation" will be in the future with the rising costs of obtaining that treasured degree.

DORIS MACHINSKI