Letters for March 10

Skip Richter's column is a must-read in The Eagle

The first item I turn to in Friday's Eagle is Skip Richter's column because it never fails to mix humor with reliable horticultural advice and clear, informed writing.

Despite the last week of record freezing temperatures, his column of Feb. 19 reminds us that, as he quoted Allan Armitage, "Gardening is a constant reminder of renewal." It is an act of perpetual hope and determination especially in Brazos County where gardeners are confronted with the difficult soils and the unruly weather of Texas.

Skip's is a classic essay that should be published more widely in the Lee Enterprises newspapers and, who knows, become a standard that reinforces the famous observation of Percy Shelley: "If winter comes, can spring be far behind?"

DENNIS BERTHOLD

College Station

A great day in town gives power to the elderly

I just wanted to share my Feb. 23 with you. I went to College Station. It was the first time I've left Hilltop Lakes in almost two weeks. I went to H-E-B, Walmart, Walgreens and my bank.

I picked up Chick-Fil-A and Schlotzsky's for lunch and dinner. I filled up my car.