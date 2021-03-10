Letters for March 10

Skip Richter's column is a must-read in The Eagle
The first item I turn to in Friday's Eagle is Skip Richter's column because it never fails to mix humor with reliable horticultural advice and clear, informed writing.
Despite the last week of record freezing temperatures, his column of Feb. 19 reminds us that, as he quoted Allan Armitage, "Gardening is a constant reminder of renewal." It is an act of perpetual hope and determination especially in Brazos County where gardeners are confronted with the difficult soils and the unruly weather of Texas.
Skip's is a classic essay that should be published more widely in the Lee Enterprises newspapers and, who knows, become a standard that reinforces the famous observation of Percy Shelley: "If winter comes, can spring be far behind?"
DENNIS BERTHOLD
College Station
A great day in town gives power to the elderly
I just wanted to share my Feb. 23 with you. I went to College Station. It was the first time I've left Hilltop Lakes in almost two weeks. I went to H-E-B, Walmart, Walgreens and my bank.
I picked up Chick-Fil-A and Schlotzsky's for lunch and dinner. I filled up my car.
The weather was wonderful, except for the wind. I tried to ignore it. The temperature in the 70s was refreshing, to say the least. It was magical. I had a great time. I found H-E-B well stocked. The only shelf I saw diminished was the Ramen noodles. What a primitive culture we're digressing into. Cavemen knew how to cook meat. I guess, the problem nowadays is it takes too much time. The primitives of today can heat a pot of noodles and never put down their phone. Sad. Sad. Sad.
Anyway, I just wanted to tell you, I had a great day. And here's the moral of the story:
When I was young, I had to have great moments of incredible euphoria and adrenaline to achieve the slightest level of elation. Now, I'm ecstatic just going to the grocery store and Walmart! That makes me, officially, an "old person." Just a rite of passage. But, who cares? Not me.
Let them eat their Ramen noodles! I have something better. A life well-lived.
I've earned the right to be happy, any way I find it!
Power to the elderly.
TOMMY RAYKOVICH
Hilltop Lakes
Military industry has created a wealth gap
Democrats want to spend about $2 trillion to stimulate the economy. Republicans are opposed to it. For comparison, we have spent about $2 trillion to develop and deploy the Lockheed F-35 fighter plane. Most experts say the F-35 is not as good as planes we already have.
Stimulating the economy will help everyone, but only a few benefited from the $2 trillion spent on the F-35. Large government expenditures that only benefit a few are all too common and need to stop.
Investments such as those in Lockheed have allowed the wealthiest 1% of Americans to control 30% of the country's wealth. In contrast, the poorest 50% of us have only 2% of the total wealth. This is not morally right or politically sustainable.
The Democrat's have proposed a $15 an hour minimum wage. Working 40 hours a week for 50 weeks a year equals $30,000 per year. That is near the poverty level for most American families. In contrast, the average salary for CEOs of the 500 largest U.S. companies was $12 million last year. Such large disparities in income do not exist in other industrialized countries.
Republicans claim that government interference in income and wealth distribution will discourage creativity and hard work. However, most creative and hard-working people are not motivated primarily by financial reward. Rather, they want to be the best they can be at whatever they choose to do. This is true for athletes, musicians, artists, software developers, home gardeners and most of us.
Talent and hard work should be rewarded but not at a level that denies large numbers of people food, shelter, health care and other essentials. Unjustified imbalances in wages and wealth lead to political instability and moral bankruptcy.
They need to be corrected.
BOBBY PRESLEY
College Station