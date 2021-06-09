Letters for June 9

People should remember meaning of Memorial Day
Our family watched the Memorial Day tribute concert on the public television channel. Both of us wished It could have been on all the channels because it is not a day for mattress and furniture sales.
It seams the term Memorial Day and what it stands for has been forgotten. As a veteran myself I can't understand,
Memorial Day is a time to honor all the brave young men and woman who died for our freedom today. Many volunteered and many were drafted, but all of them went to their assignment to represent America. Anyone visiting Arlington National Cemetery, the Vietnam Memorial Wall, etc., will leave with a heavy heart, but also with pride.
Let's never forget.
GEORGE WALKER
College Station
Getting a license to carry a gun isn't that difficult
I was trained as a DPS concealed handgun instructor in the sixth class. Now, Texas is going permit-less carry with handguns. OK.
Come Sept. 1, what's the new handgun landscape gonna look like? Hmm. Interesting to guess to say the least.
Here's my biggest pondering: We cannot replace demonstrating handgun proficiency under mild stress with no gun range time at all. Simply cannot be done. This isn't a video game.
Gun laws? You cannot learn gun laws from good ole Bubba. And you trust Texans to learn them on their own? Boy, that's an assumption I don't even like pondering.
Texas has reciprocity agreements with other states for carrying a handgun in another state that still demand a license to carry of a handgun owner. So, you'll have to watch out for that. But sure, everyone knows that there will be those who will and those who won't act properly while carrying a handgun -- regardless of any training. And you'll want to include learning some form of handgun safety.
The most important reason most Texans want to carry a handgun is that they believe that they will have a better chance of not being a victim of a violent crime with a handgun with them than not having one.
I still believe getting a license to carry is the best road to travel -- especially for the inexperienced handgun owners and everyone will learn more. Treat getting a license to carry permit as a treat and not a chore.
No, I'm not faulting the new law. It is what it is and we are Texans.
JAMES BROWN
Bryan