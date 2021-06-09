Letters for June 9

Gun laws? You cannot learn gun laws from good ole Bubba. And you trust Texans to learn them on their own? Boy, that's an assumption I don't even like pondering.

Texas has reciprocity agreements with other states for carrying a handgun in another state that still demand a license to carry of a handgun owner. So, you'll have to watch out for that. But sure, everyone knows that there will be those who will and those who won't act properly while carrying a handgun -- regardless of any training. And you'll want to include learning some form of handgun safety.

The most important reason most Texans want to carry a handgun is that they believe that they will have a better chance of not being a victim of a violent crime with a handgun with them than not having one.

I still believe getting a license to carry is the best road to travel -- especially for the inexperienced handgun owners and everyone will learn more. Treat getting a license to carry permit as a treat and not a chore.

No, I'm not faulting the new law. It is what it is and we are Texans.

JAMES BROWN

Bryan