Letters for June 8

I am not affected by this problem yet but I do have an interesting history of how difficult and annoying it was for me to get a Texas driver's license when I moved here seven years ago. I had to go back four times and the weirdest part of this ordeal was that I had to prove that I was married to my husband because the car was registered in his name. They wanted my marriage certificate and after 65 years of marriage I did not know where it was so they said to bring one of my children's birth certificates. I had one for my daughter who was born on a military base overseas and that was a problem too.