Letters for June 8

Threat of voter suppression is by congressional Democrats
Ram Galindo (Eagle, June 2) attempted to equate biological evolution theory and his version of evolution of democracy -- unsuccessfully, in my opinion. Like so many Democrats and progressives, he calls any Republican attempts at voter reform "voter suppression." Galindo talks about Republicans redistricting to favor them, conveniently overlooking the fact that Democrats do the same thing, including in Texas when Democrats controlled the Legislature.
The law passed in Georgia has been panned by Democrats and some major corporations as suppressing voting by minorities, but the law actually expands the time and opportunity for voting. Of course, the law does require a photo ID. Wow, that's terrible. Of course, one needs a photo ID to drive a motor vehicle, board a commercial flight, buy alcohol and travel abroad; the list could easily be expanded to several other requirements for a photo ID.
While voter fraud does not seem to have affected the 2020 presidential election, ballot harvesting, mailing ballots to all registered voters -- some who may not be registered -- lack of updated voter registration roles, etc., present opportunities for fraud. In a close election, especially in state legislative and congressional seats, the result might well be decided by a few hundred votes. One need look no further than the congressional seat in Iowa where a Republican candidate won by six votes.
If there is a threat for voter suppression and influencing elections, it is the bill created by congressional Democrats that would, in essence, remove the constitutional rights of states to set the requirements for voter registration. Furthermore, the bill would ensure that Democrats would remain in power forever.
KEITH ARNOLD
Bryan
Getting identification to vote shouldn't be so hard
I am in favor of voter identification, but Texas ought to investigate how difficult it is for some Texans to obtain an official identification.
I live in a residence for retired people and whenever people say they need to go to the motor vehicles office there is never a smile on their face. They have a look of dread or apprehension because they know that it will be an ordeal that takes a lot of time and most likely they will have to go back.
Among my friends, one had to go back three times and, because of the pandemic, she had to wait outside in the rain for some time. Another one had an expired passport and an expired driver's license so they said she should bring her birth certificate. She has spent more than a month dealing with bureaucrats in her home county and she has a birth certificate, but it's a copy and she needs to get a seal. Another friend of mine who is handicapped has a lot of trouble getting to the office and had to return twice.
I am not affected by this problem yet but I do have an interesting history of how difficult and annoying it was for me to get a Texas driver's license when I moved here seven years ago. I had to go back four times and the weirdest part of this ordeal was that I had to prove that I was married to my husband because the car was registered in his name. They wanted my marriage certificate and after 65 years of marriage I did not know where it was so they said to bring one of my children's birth certificates. I had one for my daughter who was born on a military base overseas and that was a problem too.
My point is: If we need an ID to vote then make the process user-friendly and not an ordeal to be dreaded.
JOAN HOLTZAPPLE
Bryan